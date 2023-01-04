Asia-Pacific Managed and Professional Security Services Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for a Centralized Management Platform & Growing Need for Advanced and Value-added Cybersecurity Services

Jan 04, 2023, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific (APAC) Managed and Professional Security Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides a detailed look at the growth of managed and professional security services across the Asia-Pacific region.
It includes insights on market sizing, revenue forecasts, competitive analyses, regional analyses, and segmentation by service and verticals along with insights on growth drivers and restraints, assessment of future market opportunities, and insights for CISOs.
As many companies in Asia-Pacific are going through a digital transformation, the threat landscape has widened due to the incorporation of emerging technologies, such as cloud and IoT, in business operations.
With the looming threat of cyberattacks caused by this expanding threat landscape, companies are realizing that they cannot solely rely on in-house security teams to handle security issues due to the shortage of qualified security professionals.
As a result, they are turning to managed security service providers (MSSPs) that provide access to a strong pool of security professionals and cutting-edge security services, helping them to monitor, manage, and mitigate security issues, thereby presenting a potential growth opportunity for the Asia-Pacific managed and professional security services market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Managed Security Services (MSS) and Professional Security Services (PSS) Industries
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview - Service Lines within MSS and PSS
- MSS and PSS Types
- Customer Segmentation
- Geographic Coverage
- Regional Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share by Verticals
- Revenue Share by Horizontals
- Revenue Share by Top MSSPs
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: ANZ
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Share by Top MSSPs
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: ASEAN
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Share by Top MSSPs
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: GCR
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Share by Top MSSPs
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: India
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Share by Top MSSPs
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Japan
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Share by Top MSSPs
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: South Korea
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Share by Top MSSPs
9. Company Profiles
- MSS and PSS Offerings' Availability and Completeness
- Geographic Coverage of MSS and PSS Offerings
- Country/Region Legend for SOCs
- IBM Security
- IGLOO Corporation
- NRI Secure
- NSFOCUS
- NTT
- Samsung SDS
- SK shieldus
- Tata Communications
- Telstra
- Topsec
- Trustwave - a Singtel company
- Verizon Business
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: The Growing Need for Advanced and Value-added Cybersecurity Services
- Growth Opportunity 2: The Growing Popularity of TI Insights
- Growth Opportunity 3: The Increasing Demand for a Centralized Management Platform
11. Insights for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs)
- Insights for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) - Trends
- Insights for CISOs - CISOs' Concerns
- Insights for CISOs - Recommendations
