Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Market 2019-2022: Enterprises are Focusing on Threat Management Rather than Just Device Management Services
Jun 06, 2019, 05:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Enterprises are looking to enhance their security posture through MSS solutions because of the expanding threat landscape, growing incidents of ransomware, increased adoption of IoT devices, and migration to the cloud. The increasing adoption of IoT devices has made the security landscape even more complex, and organizations need to deal with securing and detecting threats across an expanded attack surface.
The lack of in-house talent and the constant push to meet regulatory compliance also drive the adoption of MSS solutions. Traditional security monitoring is no longer sufficient because of limited log collection and rule-based analysis. There is a need to have next-generation security operations where Managed Detection and Response (MDR) providers can support enterprises by providing advanced detection, faster incident mitigation, global threat intelligence, and deep threat analytics.
Large enterprises are adopting a hybrid SOC model where they utilize services from MSSPs in addition to their own in-house SOC. This is to supplement their existing capability with those available from MSSPs which can undertake advanced threat management. SMBs that have limited technical skills and low budgets are tapping into cybersecurity expertise by approaching MSSPs to design their security infrastructure.
Enterprises in the APAC region often lack the skills needed to address the latest threats or vulnerabilities. This leads them to outsource their security management to MSSPs which can provide the required expertise. SMBs which have traditionally not focused on cybersecurity solutions has now started to deploy these because of the growing threat landscape. The emergence of threats, such as DDoS attacks, targeted ransomware, cyber extortion, and advanced malware attacks, has led to a higher uptake of advanced security solutions. Further, the demand for advanced threat detection and response is driving the uptake of MSS solutions. Key sectors, such as BFSI, government, healthcare, and utilities, are facing such pressures.
Most countries in the APAC region have formulated their cybersecurity policies and have updated their cybersecurity strategies to reflect and address the advanced threats landscape. For instance, Australia updated its cybersecurity strategy recently; New Zealand also came out with updated guidelines to ensure that organizations undertake adequate security measures.
Enterprises are focusing on threat management rather than just device management services. Hence, MSSPs are expanding their portfolio of services to offer advanced services for better threat management, faster response, and remediation to help improve the security posture of their customers. MSSPs are also investing in Anti-DDoS, advanced malware analysis and advanced endpoint protection to provide cloud-based security services.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Managed Security Services Types
- Market Overview - Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Geographical Coverage
- Percent Revenue Breakdown by Region
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total MSS Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total MSS Market
- Forecast assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Breakdown by Vertical
- Percent Revenue Breakdown by Horizontal
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Outsourcing of Security Operations
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Increasing Shift to the Cloud and from CAPEX to OPEX
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Large Enterprises' Preference for Insourcing
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Increasing Demand for Advanced Security Services
- 4 Major Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Regional Breakdown - ANZ Breakdown
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country
- Competitive Analysis
- Competitive Environment
8. Regional Breakdown - ASEAN Breakdown
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country
- Competitive Analysis
- Competitive Environment
9. Regional Breakdown - Greater China Breakdown
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Segment
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country
- Competitive Analysis
- Competitive Environment
10. Regional Breakdown - India
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Segment
- Competitive Analysis
- Competitive Environment
11. Regional Breakdown - Japan Breakdown
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Segment
- Competitive Analysis
- Competitive Environment
12. Regional Breakdown - South Korea Breakdown
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Segment
- Competitive Analysis
- Competitive Environment
13. Managed Security Services - Vendor Analysis
- Availability and Completeness of Managed Security Services Offerings
- Country/Region Legend for Security Operation Centers
- AhnLab
- DXC Technology
- IBM Security
- NTT
- NRI Secure
- Orange Business Services
- Secureworks
- Singtel-Trustwave
- SKInfosec
- Symantec
- Tata Communications
- Telstra
14. Other Notable Managed Security Service Providers
- CITIC Telecom CPC
- LAC
- NEC
- Venustech
- List of Security Services and Vendor Partnerships
- List of MSSP Pricing Models in APAC
15. The Last Word
- 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
16. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Market Engineering Measurements
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- AhnLab
- AT&T
- BT
- CITIC Telecom CPC
- CPCNet
- DXC Technology
- IBM
- Igloo Security
- IIJ
- KDDI
- KTIS
- LAC
- LGDacom
- Macquarie Telecom
- MBSD
- NEC
- NRI Secure
- NTT
- Orange Business Services
- Quann
- Secureworks
- Security
- Singtel-Trustwave
- SKInfosec
- Spark NZ
- Symantec
- Tata Communication
- TechMahindra
- Telstra
- Unisys
- Venustech
- Verizon
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ahm1pn
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article