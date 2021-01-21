Asia Pacific, MEA, Central & South America Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Report 2020-2027: AK Series Rifle Products Account for the Largest Market Share

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (7.62 x 39 mm, 23 x 115 mm), by Region (Asia Pacific, MEA, Central & South America) and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global small & medium caliber ammunition market size is projected to reach USD 12.74 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 4.2%.



Rise in arms and ammunition purchasing due to increasing geopolitical tensions is expected to drive the demand for small & medium caliber ammunition over the forecast period. Rising global incidences of armed conflicts and terrorism have driven the major key economies to strengthen their defenses including military, air force, and navy, which is expected to have a positive impact on product demand.



Moreover, geopolitical situation including cross-border insurgency and boundary disputes between the major economies around the world is likely to influence the market on a positive note over the projected years. Increasing demand for handguns for self-defense, local law-enforcement ammunition, and replacement of outdated ammunition with advanced ones are also some of the significant factors that are propelling the market growth.



Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Report Highlights

Products with 7.62 x 39mm caliber accounted for the largest revenue share of over 12% in 2019 owing to their compatibility with the AK series rifles.

The market in India is expected to witness a growth rate of over 5% from 2020 to 2027, which can be attributed to the 'Self Reliant India' initiative announced by the Indian Prime Minister, which was imposed in a bid to make the Indian defense sector self-reliant and bolster indigenization.

The market in Middle East and Africa is also expected to witness significant growth on account of increased military budget by Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, and Tunisia. Political disruption and fallen crude oil prices in the region due to CoVID-19 is expected to increase military activities across its borders, thereby boosting the market growth.

Prominent players in the market are collaborating with the defense forces and the governments for replacing conventional arms and ammunition with the new and advanced weapon system. Moreover, the increasing trend of testing newly developed small and medium caliber ammunition in the developing economies by the supplier is expected to influence the market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Information Analysis

1.5 Market Formulation and Data Visualization

1.6 Data Validation and Publishing



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2 Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition Market- Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1 Outsourcing & contract manufacturing trends

3.3 Key Weapon Programs Analysis

3.4 Trends Impacting Purchase Decisions

3.5 Country Wise List Of Small and Medium Caliber Weapons Systems

3.5.1 Bangladesh

3.5.2 Sri Lanka

3.5.3 Philippines

3.5.4 Malaysia

3.5.5 Indonesia

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Egypt

3.5.8 Morocco

3.5.9 Algeria

3.5.10 Tunisia

3.5.11 Benin

3.5.12 Burkina Faso

3.5.13 Cameroon

3.5.14 Chile

3.5.15 Peru

3.6 Country Wise List Of Small and Medium Caliber Ammunitions Manufacturers

3.7 Regulatory Framework

3.7.1 Country Wise List of Gun Ownership Laws

3.8 Small and Medium Caliber Ammunition Trade Analysis

3.9 Small and Medium Caliber Ammunition - Market Dynamics

3.9.1 Market driver analysis

3.9.1.1 Rising Global military expenditure

3.9.1.2 Rising Terrorism and Political Violence

3.9.2 Market restraint analysis

3.9.2.1 Factors restraining the ammunition market in targeted economies

3.9.3 Industry challenges

3.9.3.1 Challenge of Arms & Ammunition Market Proliferation

3.9.4 Growth opportunity assessment

3.9.4.1 Rise of Stockpiling Trends

3.10 Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition Market - Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.10.1 Industry analysis: Porter's

3.10.2 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition Market - Product Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.2 7.62 x 39 mm

4.3 7.62 x 54 mm

4.4 30 x 165 mm

4.5 23 x 115 mm

4.6 23 x 152 mm

4.7 12.7 x 108 mm

4.8 14.5 x 114 mm



Chapter 5 Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 6 Small & Medium Caliber Ammunition Market - Competitive Analysis

6.1 List of Key Competitor by Country

6.2 Key Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

6.3 Competition Categorization



Chapter 7 Company Profiles



Chapter 8 Recommendations

8.1 Recommendations on Market Entry by Economy

8.2 Key Economies with High Market Opportunity

8.2.1 India

8.2.2 Morocco

8.2.3 Algeria

8.2.4 Indonesia

8.3 Impact of Trade Regulations and Embargos



Companies Mentioned

Northrop Grumman Corporation

FN Herstal

General Dynamics Corporation

BAE Systems, Inc.

ARSENAL JSCo

MESKO S.A.

Nammo AS

Rheinmetall Defense

JSC Rosoboronexport

Nexter KNDS Group

ST Engineering

Denel SOC Ltd

MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L.

RUAG Group

Poongsan Corporation

CBC Ammo LLC

STV GROUP a.s.

Yugoimport SDPR J.P

The Ulyanovsk Cartridge Works

Rostec

The Tula Cartridge Works

Klimovsk Specialized Ammunition Plant

V.A. Degtyarev Plant

State Research and Production Enterprise Bazalt

Central Research Institute for Precision Machine Building (TsNIITochMash)

North Industries Group Corporation (Norinco)

