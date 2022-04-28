Asia-Pacific Military Helicopter Market Analysis Report 2022 - FRLAA and FARA Partnership with APAC Allies for a Next-generation Helicopter

DUBLIN, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Military Helicopter Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research assesses the state of the military helicopter market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and identifies opportunities among countries attempting to counter the Chinese and North Korean arms races. The APAC attack helicopter segment is stronger than that of Western markets.

Countries with acquisition programs tend to develop and produce helicopter platforms locally, and although no next-generation helicopter programs exist, local helicopter (with up-to-date capabilities) acquisition progresses. On appearance, APAC departments of defense (DoDs) are not considering electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for their vertical aircraft fleet, with no advocacy for an unmanned or optionally manned fleet. However, an opportunity exists for innovative multinational programs to take advantage of unmanned aircraft benefits in offensive scenarios.



The main challenge among most APAC countries is to deter Chinese offensive maneuvers. Except for India, the other countries would certainly be defeated. If invaded, those countries can at least pretend to represent a costly target. They must equip themselves as much as possible using their limited defense budgets. APAC countries must collaborate to resist Chinese economic interests and strengthen their political development and independence.



In this context, opportunities for private companies exist. Among the 3 helicopter markets, 1 has definite growth potential: the armed light utility segment has orders for more than 400 units during the next few years. In the next 5 years, the APAC military helicopter market will reach approximately $60 billion, with the procurement of 2,000 units, increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 4%.



This analysis discusses market drivers and restraints but primarily focuses on the development of helicopter segments (attack, utility, heavy lift). Finally, the study offers several growth opportunities for companies currently involved in or looking to enter the military helicopter or vertical take-off and landing aircraft markets.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Military Helicopter Market

(APAC) Military Helicopter Market Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Overview, Trends, and Challenges

Scope of Research

APAC Military Helicopter Market Segmentation by Type

APAC Military Helicopter Market - Key Competitors by Helicopter Type

Top 7 APAC Countries: Current Helicopter Fleet - 2020

Top 7 Countries' Military Helicopter Fleets by Type

Top 7 Countries' Military Helicopter Fleets by OEM

Growth Drivers for APAC Military Helicopters

Growth Restraints for APAC Military Helicopters

Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC Utility Helicopter

Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC Attack Helicopter

Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC Heavy lift Helicopter

Military Helicopter Programs in APAC

APAC Helicopter Market - South Korea

APAC Helicopter Market - Japan

APAC Helicopter Market - Australia

APAC Helicopter Market - India

APAC Helicopter Market - Taiwan

APAC Helicopter Market - Other Countries

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Military Hybrid eVTOLs for APAC Armed Forces to Enable a Cost-effective Fleet

Growth Opportunity 2: High-speed VTOL Aircraft for the Quad Alliance Long-distance Strategic Projection Unit

Growth Opportunity 3: FRLAA and FARA Partnership with APAC Allies for a Next-generation Helicopter

