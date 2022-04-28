Asia-Pacific Military Helicopter Market Analysis Report 2022 - FRLAA and FARA Partnership with APAC Allies for a Next-generation Helicopter

Apr 28, 2022, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Military Helicopter Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research assesses the state of the military helicopter market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and identifies opportunities among countries attempting to counter the Chinese and North Korean arms races. The APAC attack helicopter segment is stronger than that of Western markets.
Countries with acquisition programs tend to develop and produce helicopter platforms locally, and although no next-generation helicopter programs exist, local helicopter (with up-to-date capabilities) acquisition progresses. On appearance, APAC departments of defense (DoDs) are not considering electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for their vertical aircraft fleet, with no advocacy for an unmanned or optionally manned fleet. However, an opportunity exists for innovative multinational programs to take advantage of unmanned aircraft benefits in offensive scenarios.
The main challenge among most APAC countries is to deter Chinese offensive maneuvers. Except for India, the other countries would certainly be defeated. If invaded, those countries can at least pretend to represent a costly target. They must equip themselves as much as possible using their limited defense budgets. APAC countries must collaborate to resist Chinese economic interests and strengthen their political development and independence.
In this context, opportunities for private companies exist. Among the 3 helicopter markets, 1 has definite growth potential: the armed light utility segment has orders for more than 400 units during the next few years. In the next 5 years, the APAC military helicopter market will reach approximately $60 billion, with the procurement of 2,000 units, increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 4%.
This analysis discusses market drivers and restraints but primarily focuses on the development of helicopter segments (attack, utility, heavy lift). Finally, the study offers several growth opportunities for companies currently involved in or looking to enter the military helicopter or vertical take-off and landing aircraft markets.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Asia-Pacific (APAC) Military Helicopter Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Overview, Trends, and Challenges
- Scope of Research
- APAC Military Helicopter Market Segmentation by Type
- APAC Military Helicopter Market - Key Competitors by Helicopter Type
- Top 7 APAC Countries: Current Helicopter Fleet - 2020
- Top 7 Countries' Military Helicopter Fleets by Type
- Top 7 Countries' Military Helicopter Fleets by OEM
- Growth Drivers for APAC Military Helicopters
- Growth Restraints for APAC Military Helicopters
- Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC Utility Helicopter
- Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC Attack Helicopter
- Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC Heavy lift Helicopter
- Military Helicopter Programs in APAC
- APAC Helicopter Market - South Korea
- APAC Helicopter Market - Japan
- APAC Helicopter Market - Australia
- APAC Helicopter Market - India
- APAC Helicopter Market - Taiwan
- APAC Helicopter Market - Other Countries
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Military Hybrid eVTOLs for APAC Armed Forces to Enable a Cost-effective Fleet
- Growth Opportunity 2: High-speed VTOL Aircraft for the Quad Alliance Long-distance Strategic Projection Unit
- Growth Opportunity 3: FRLAA and FARA Partnership with APAC Allies for a Next-generation Helicopter
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eqgrkf
