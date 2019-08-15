Asia Pacific Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2016-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast, Retail Spend Analysis, and Consumer Attitude & Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The retail shopping through mobile in Asia Pacific is expected to record a CAGR of 15.0% to reach US$ 12,025,958.1 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment in retail industry increased at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2018-2025.



This is a bundled offering, combining 10 countries. This report provides a comprehensive view on retail shopping through mobile payment/mobile wallet, covering market size and growth dynamics, retail spending, and consumer attitude and behaviour in Asia Pacific. The report focuses on data-centric analysis to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Mobile Payment Market Dynamics in Retail Shopping: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in Asia Pacific .

. Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment/mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet in Asia Pacific .



Key Topics Covered:



Country Report 1 - Australia Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities

Country Report 2 - Bangladesh Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities

Country Report 3 - China Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities

Country Report 4 - India Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities

Country Report 5 - Indonesia Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities

Country Report 6 - Japan Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities

Country Report 7 - Philippines Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities

Country Report 8 - Malaysia Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities

Country Report 9 - Thailand Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities

Country Report 10 - Vietnam Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities



1 About this Report



2 Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

2.1 Mobile Payment - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.2 Mobile Payment - Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.3 Mobile Payment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.4 Mobile Payment Market Share by Application - Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects

2.5 Mobile Wallet - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.6 Mobile Wallet - Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.7 Mobile Wallet - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025

2.8 Mobile Wallet - Load Value Analysis by Payment Instrument, 2018

2.9 Analysis of Mobile Payment User Base

2.9.1 Number of Mobile Phone Users, 2016-2025

2.9.2 Number of Smartphone Users, 2016-2025

2.9.3 Number of Mobile Payment Users, 2016-2025



3 Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis

3.1 Mobile Wallet Market Share Analysis by Key Players

3.2 Mobile Wallet Market Share Analysis by Business Model



4 Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel



5 Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

5.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

5.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

5.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



6 Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

6.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail In-Store Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

6.2 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

6.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

6.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



7 Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

7.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Online Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

7.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

7.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

7.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

7.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



8 Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

8.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Online Domestic Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

8.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

8.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

8.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

8.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



9 Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

9.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Online International Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument

9.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

9.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025

9.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025

9.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025



10 Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

10.1 Mobile Payment Spend Analysis by Age Group in Value and Volume Terms

10.1.1 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Value Terms

10.1.2 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Volume Terms

10.2 Mobile Payment Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group in Value and Volume Terms

10.2.1 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Value Terms

10.2.2 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Volume Terms

10.3 Mobile Payment Transaction Value Analysis by Gender

10.4 Spend Analysis by Retail Categories, Value



