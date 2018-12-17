Asia-Pacific Mobile Services Market, 2021: MNOs Leveraging on Platforms, Such as IoT and eCommerce, Providing B2B ICT Services

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The mobile telecoms market in Asia-Pacific consisted of 4.04 billion subscribers in 2017, and is expected to grow to reach 4.58 billion by 2021, with the CAGR (2017-2021) estimated at 3.1%.

Across Asia-Pacific, increasing competition is placing further pressure on revenues and margins. YoY revenue growth and CAGR growth are at an all-time low, at 1.7% and 2.3%, respectively.

MNOs are facing highly competitive markets, with no one path for future growth. MNOs have been experiencing declining revenues in voice and messaging services, while data revenue has been witnessing strong growth due to the proliferation of OTT applications. Increasingly competitive markets mean that MNOs will need to look for new revenue streams from innovative new service offerings and optimize their cost structures.

MNOs in the Asia-Pacific region are finding success, offering choices through customized solutions. Focusing on digital services, the mobile first' culture, technology as a differentiator, and customer experience is also helping. On the cost side, improving operational efficiency is a common theme. Indeed, the opportunity that digitalization of the ecosystem presents could offer MNOs new revenue opportunities; however, MNOs will need to form the necessary partnerships and customize as much as possible.



Digital services have been slow in supplementing MNO revenue. While mobiles will be at the center of market transformation, MNOs need to appreciate that it will take time for the solutions to be developed, the necessary partnerships to be forged, and workable business models to crystallize. It would be prudent to be selective in the areas to develop. With the upcoming 5G technology set to strongly impact the market, careful business strategies and a focus beyond tactical approaches will be critical.



Key trends emerging across Asia-Pacific include MNOs leveraging on platforms, such as IoT and eCommerce, providing B2B ICT services, and offering more customized digital services. Big Data analytics services will increasingly be used by MNOs to improve the efficiency of operations through a proactive problem-solving approach, and mobile biometrics is expected to gain prominence, to become a key enabler in developing countries by 2020.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the trends in mobile services in Asia-Pacific ? What are the penetration rates and how are the prepaid/postpaid contributions like in Asia-Pacific ?

? What are the penetration rates and how are the prepaid/postpaid contributions like in ? What are the sources of MNO revenue and the trends impacting them?

What is the future of MNO revenue opportunities?

Which are the key MNO participants in Asia-Pacific to watch out for and what are their focus/target markets?

to watch out for and what are their focus/target markets? What is the mobile services outlook for 2018?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Market Overview-Total Asia-Pacific Mobile Services Market

Market Definitions

Top ICT Trends Impacting Telecommunications Providers

Executive Summary-Key Findings

Key Mobile Services Market Trends

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Forecast and Market Trends-Total Asia-Pacific Mobile Services Market

Snapshot of Asia-Pacific Mobile Telecoms

4G Mobile Penetration Converging by Groupings

Smartphone Penetration Converging by Groupings

4. Trends in MNO Revenue-Total Asia-Pacific Mobile Services Market

Trends Impacting MNO Revenue

Trends Impacting MNO Revenue-OTT

Trends Impacting MNO Revenue-Digitalization of the Industry Ecosystem

Trends Impacting MNO Revenue-Unique Subscribers in Developing Countries

5. Key MNOs to Watch Out For-Total Asia-Pacific Mobile Services Market

Thailand -True

-True Indonesia-XL

Singapore -M1

-M1 Hong Kong-CSL

The Philippines -Globe

-Globe Top 2 Mobile Service Providers in Asia-Pacific

6. Country Analysis-Malaysia



7. Country Analysis-Singapore



8. Country Analysis-India



9. Country Analysis-Japan



10. Asia-Pacific Mobile Services Outlook for 2018

Corporate Strategy

Digital Services-Voice and Messaging

Digital Services-Content

Network and IT-Technology

Customer Service

11. Enterprise Segment Revenue Opportunity

Growing Opportunities in B2B Business Segment for MNOs

Adoption of Mobile Technologies by SMEs

12. Biometrics Revenue Opportunity

Biometric Solution Providers Targeting MNOs

MNO Adoption of Biometric Solutions

Benefits and Impact of Biometric Solutions to MNOs

Mobile Biometrics Implementation in Asia-Pacific

13. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Mobile Services

Growth Opportunity 2-5G

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

14. The Last Word

Conclusion and Recommendations

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

15. Appendix

