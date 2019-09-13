Asia-Pacific Network Security Market 2017-2023 with 2018 as the Base Year
DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Network Security Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia-Pacific network security market maintained steady growth momentum with a YoY growth of 15.1% in 2018.
Market trends are analyzed for the study period 2017 to 2023, with 2018 as the base year. Market trends such as vendor performance, vertical market splits, and enterprise-size splits are analyzed in this study. The countries included in this study are Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Japan, South Korea and the rest of ASEAN countries.
Firewall segment remained the largest revenue contributor with a double-digit YoY strong growth.IDS/IPS segment experienced a slower growth due to the decreased demand for siloed security products in the region. In terms of market share, the Greater China region (GCR), Japan and ASEAN remained the top three leading regions in Asia-Pacific network security market during 2018.
As APAC organizations have started to embark on a digital transformation journey, the expanding attack surfaces could expose them to greater cybersecurity risks. To better manage cybersecurity risks, organizations are increasingly putting priorities on cybersecurity solutions that could give them full visibility into each stage of the cyber attack lifecycle, spanning across prediction, detection, prevention, mitigation and response stages.
The enforcement of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in 2018 has driven the security investment among enterprises in the region. The strong cyber regulations and enforcement actions by authorities urged enterprises to invest in cybersecurity in order to comply with compliance laws and regulations. Other countries have also introduced similar regulations to combat cyber threats be it Singapore Cybersecurity Bill, Anti-Fake News Law in Malaysia, etc.
Research Scope
This study is segmented to three key focus areas which covered firewall, Secure Sockets Layer Virtual Private Networking (SSL VPN) and Intrusion Detection System (IDS) & Intrusion Prevention System (IPS). The vertical segmentation in this study includes the government; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); service provider; healthcare; manufacturing; education; and other sectors. The customer segmentation includes large enterprises with more than 500 employees as well as small and medium-sized businesses with less than 500 employees.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
2. Market Definitions and Research Methodology
- Research Objectives
- Research Methodology
- Geographical Coverage
- Market Segmentation
- Assumptions
3. Asia-Pacific Network Security Market 2018
- Market Highlights
- Market Highlights by Horizontal and Vertical Segments
- Market Forecast by Technology Segment
- Market Forecast by Technology Segment Discussion
- Network Security Market - Competitive Analysis
- Firewall/IPSec VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis
- Firewall/IPSec VPN Segment Analysis
- IDS/IPS Segment - Competitive Analysis
- SSL VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis
4. ANZ Network Security Market 2018
- Market Highlights
- Market Highlights by Horizontal and Vertical Segments
- Market Forecast by Technology Segment
- Market Forecast by Technology Segment Discussion
- Network Security Market - Competitive Analysis
- Firewall/IPSec VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis
- IDS/IPS Segment - Competitive Analysis
- SSL VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis
5. ASEAN Network Security Market 2018
- Market Highlights
- Market Highlights by Horizontal and Vertical Segments
- Market Forecast by Technology Segment
- Market Forecast by Technology Segment Discussion
- Network Security Market - Competitive Analysis
- Firewall/IPSec VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis
- IDS/IPS Segment - Competitive Analysis
- SSL VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis
6. GCR Network Security Market 2018
- Market Highlights
- Market Highlights by Horizontal and Vertical Segments
- Market Forecast by Technology Segment
- Market Forecast by Technology Segment Discussion
- Network Security Market - Competitive Analysis
- Firewall/IPSec VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis
- IDS/IPS Segment - Competitive Analysis
- SSL VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis
7. Indian Network Security Market 2018
- Market Highlights
- Market Highlights by Horizontal and Vertical Segments
- Market Forecast by Technology Segment
- Market Forecast by Technology Segment Discussion
- Network Security Market - Competitive Analysis
- Firewall/IPSec VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis
- IDS/IPS Segment - Competitive Analysis
- SSL VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis
8. Japanese Network Security Market 2018
- Market Highlights
- Market Highlights by Horizontal and Vertical Segments
- Market Forecast by Technology Segment
- Market Forecast by Technology Segment Discussion
- Network Security Market - Competitive Analysis
- Firewall/IPSec VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis
- IDS/IPS Segment - Competitive Analysis
- SSL VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis
9. South Korean Network Security Market 2018
- Market Highlights
- Market Highlights by Horizontal and Vertical Segments
- Market Forecast by Technology Segment
- Market Forecast by Technology Segment Discussion
- Network Security Market - Competitive Analysis
- Firewall/IPSec VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis
- IDS/IPS Segment - Competitive Analysis
- SSL VPN Segment - Competitive Analysis
10. Network Security Market - Competitive Assessment
- Vendor Profile - Palo Alto Networks
- Vendor Profile - Fortinet
- Vendor Profile - Cisco Systems
- Vendor Profile - Check Point Software Technologies
- Vendor Profile - Huawei
Companies Mentioned
- 60 ESG
- Check Point Software Technologies
- Cisco Systems
- F5 Networks
- Fortinet
- H3C Technologies
- Hillstone Networks
- Huawei
- Juniper Networks
- McAfee
- Neusoft
- Palo Alto Networks
- Pulse Secure
- SFOCUS
- Sangfor
- SonicWall
- Sophos
- TopSec
- Trend Micro
- Venustech
- WatchGuard Technologies
