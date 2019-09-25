Asia-Pacific Networking Equipment Market Research Report 2019: $22.87 Bn Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Networking Equipment Market Research Report: By Type, End-User, Regional Insight - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2018, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) networking equipment market reached $22,875.2 million and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period (2019-2024).



The is due to the increasing data traffic, cybersecurity spending, penetration of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) culture, demand for the connected workplace, and expanding over-the-top (OTT) industry. Physical networking devices that are needed for communication and interaction between electronic devices are referred to as networking equipment. They are used to split, switch, boost, combine, and direct the flow of information over a computer network.



On the basis of type, the APAC networking equipment market is categorized into security device, storage device, access point, bridge, router, switch, modem, cable, repeater/booster/range extender, network interface card (NIC)/adapter, and others. Among these, routers accounted for the major share of the market during the historical period (2014-2018) due to the growing research and development (R&D) investments by companies, demand for higher bandwidth, and deployment of 5G network in numerous countries. The highest CAGR is predicted to be witnessed by switched during the forecast period.



The growing preference for managed switches is one of the key trends in the APAC networking equipment market. Managed switches let users control the way data travels over the network better as well as manage access to it, as they have the ability to manage, configure, and monitor local area network (LAN) traffic.



In addition to this, managed switches support Layer-3 redundancy using virtual router redundancy protocol, which helps businesses become operationally more efficient at reduced expenses. Owing to these advantages of managed switches, enterprises are rapidly adopting them.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Router

4.1.1.1.1 Wired router

4.1.1.1.2 Wireless router

4.1.1.2 Switch

4.1.1.2.1 Unmanaged switch

4.1.1.2.2 Managed switch

4.1.1.3 Security device

4.1.1.3.1 Firewall

4.1.1.3.2 Others

4.1.1.4 Modem

4.1.1.4.1 Wired modem

4.1.1.4.2 Wireless modem

4.1.1.5 Cable

4.1.1.5.1 Twisted pair cable

4.1.1.5.2 Coaxial cable

4.1.1.5.3 Fiber optic cable

4.1.1.5.4 Crossover cable

4.1.1.5.5 Patch cable

4.1.1.6 Storage device

4.1.1.6.1 SAN

4.1.1.6.2 DAS

4.1.1.6.3 NAS

4.1.1.7 Access point

4.1.1.7.1 Dependent

4.1.1.7.2 Independent

4.1.1.8 Repeater/booster/range extender

4.1.1.9 Bridge

4.1.1.9.1 Transparent bridge

4.1.1.9.2 Source-routing bridge

4.1.1.10 NIC/adapter

4.1.1.10.1 Ethernet

4.1.1.10.2 Wireless

4.1.1.11 Others

4.1.2 By End User

4.1.2.1 Government and transportation

4.1.2.2 Commercial

4.1.2.2.1 BFSI

4.1.2.2.2 Healthcare

4.1.2.2.3 Hospitality

4.1.2.2.4 Commercial offices

4.1.2.3 Data center

4.1.2.4 Telecom/ISP

4.1.2.5 Residential

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Growing adoption of category 6 cable

4.3.1.2 Growing preferences toward managed switch

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing demand for connected workplace

4.3.2.2 Increasing penetration of bring your own device (BYOD)

4.3.2.3 Growing over the top (OTT) industry

4.3.2.4 Rising data traffic

4.3.2.5 Increasing cyber security spending

4.3.2.6 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Low internet penetration in rural areas

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Growing hospitality industry

4.3.4.2 Surging healthcare industry



Chapter 5. APAC Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Repeater/Booster/Range Extender Market

5.1.1.1 By maximum speed

5.1.2 Switch Market

5.1.3 NIC/Adapter Market

5.1.4 Bridge Market

5.1.5 Modem Market

5.1.6 Router Market

5.1.6.2 By maximum speed

5.1.7 Access Point Market

5.1.8 Storage Device Market

5.1.9 Security Device Market

5.1.10 Cable Market

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Commercial End User

5.3 By Country



Chapter 6. China Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Japan Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. India Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. South Korea Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Australia Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Indonesia Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 12. Singapore Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 13. Rest of APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

14.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Market Players

14.3 List of Key Players and Their Offerings

14.4 Strategic Developments of Key Players

14.4.1 Product Launches

14.4.2 Other Developments



Chapter 15. Company Profiles



D-Link Corporation

NETGEAR Inc.

TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.

CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technology Co. Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gojott

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

