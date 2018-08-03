Asia-Pacific Osteoporosis Therapeutics Markets 2018-2024: CAGR is Projected to Grow at 5.9%

DUBLIN, Aug 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Osteoporosis Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2024 - Growth Driven by Ongoing Transition from Anti-Resorptive Agents to Anabolic Therapies, Rising Prevalence, and Growing Awareness." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Osteoporosis is a silent epidemic and as per the WHO declarations, it is a priority health issue. Osteoporosis is a disruption of bone architecture and decrease in bone mass, leading to a number of complications including increased chances of bone fractures and reduced bone strength. The most common sites of osteoporosis are the spine, hip and forearm, although it also affects other body parts.







The chronic nature of the disease, which requires ongoing treatment, relatively high annual cost of therapy (ACoT) of premium therapies, increasing prevalence and awareness about the disease among the patients over a period of time, and growing demand for mainly anabolic therapies, with only one anabolic therapy currently available in the market, have made osteoporosis treatment a highly lucrative market.







The osteoporosis therapeutic market has become very competitive due to the high number of new drug approvals, although the majority of them are incremental innovations of existing therapies. Competition is fierce, particularly among bisphosphonates and selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs), which are mostly used as first-line therapy and dominate the treatment market for osteoporosis patients.







Lack of effective and safe therapeutic options to treat osteoporosis was the major reason for development of currently marketed premium anabolic therapies. The competition among the premium therapies is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to expected launch of pipeline products. Additionally the expected launch of biosimilars will add fuel to the intense competition and make it tough for premium therapies to gain market share in the forecast period.







Patient compliance for osteoporosis therapies is a major unmet need, as the disease is asymptomatic until a fracture occurs and requires ongoing treatment. Drug delivery is crucial in the choice of medication.







Most medicines are administered orally, while others are administered intranasally or through injections. Medications with decreased dosing are often the preferred options. Therefore convenient and safe administration without significant compromise of therapy efficacy remains an unmet need.







Scope

The current Asia-Pacific osteoporosis market contains novel products, including a humanized anti-sclerostin mAb, a synthetic peptide analog of human PTHrP, and a recombinant peptide and analogue of PTH.

Bisphosphonates and SERMs dominate the osteoporosis market. However, unmet needs exist in terms of safety and efficacy.

Will the drugs under development fulfill the unmet needs of the osteoporosis market?

The pipeline contains a range of molecule types and molecular targets, including those that are well established in osteoporosis, and novel, first-in-class therapies. There are over 136 active pipeline molecules, and most of the late-stage investigational drug candidates feature improved dosing regimens and administration routes in comparison to currently marketed products and combination therapies.

Which classes of novel drugs are most prominent in the pipeline?

What is the potential for pipeline products to address unmet needs in the osteoporosis market?

Will the pipeline address unmet needs related to limited anabolic therapies for osteoporosis patients?

Analysis of clinical trials since 2006 identified that the failure rates of osteoporosis molecules were highest in Phase III, with the overall attrition rate for osteoporosis standing at 83%.

How do failure rates vary by stage of development, molecule type, and molecular target?

How do other factors, such as average trial duration and trial size, influence the costs and risks associated with product development?

Over the 2017-2024 forecast period, the Asia-Pacific osteoporosis therapeutics market is expected to increase in value at a compound annual growth rate of 5.9%.

Which markets make the most significant contribution to the current market size?

What are the epidemiology trends in these markets?

Will new market entrants lead to substantial changes in annual therapy costs?

How will immunotherapies such as Prolia contribute to growth?

How will different treatment usage patterns impact growth in the five assessed Asia-Pacific markets?

How will the annual cost of therapy and market size vary between the five Asia-Pacific markets?

What effect will the patent expirations of currently branded therapies have on market value?

A rising osteoporosis prevalence population and the uptake of newer therapies will lead to significant market growth over the forecast period, despite the launch of biosimilars.

Will the launch of biosimilars or emerging pipeline molecules threaten the commercial success of existing drugs?

Various drivers and barriers will influence the market over the forecast period.

What are the barriers that limit the uptake of premium-priced therapeutics in the assessed countries?

Which factors are most likely to drive the market in these countries?

Licensing deals are the most common form of strategic alliance in the osteoporosis therapeutics market, with deal values ranging from under $10m to over $200m .

to over . How do deal frequency and value compare between target families and molecule types?

What were the terms and conditions of key licensing deals?

Reasons to Buy

Understand the clinical context of osteoporosis by considering epidemiology, symptoms, etiology and pathophysiology, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment guidelines and options, and local and national registries.

Identify the therapeutic strategies, products, and companies that dominate the current marketed products landscape and recognize gaps and areas of unmet need.

Identify key pipeline trends in terms of molecule type, administration route, molecular target, and novelty.

Consider market opportunities and potential risks by examining trends in osteoporosis clinical trial size, duration, and failure rate by stage of development, molecule type, and molecular target.

Recognize the late-stage pipeline molecules that have demonstrated strong therapeutic potential in osteoporosis by examining clinical trial data and multi-scenario product forecast projections.

Compare treatment usage patterns, annual therapy costs, and market growth projections for India , China , Australia , Japan and South Korea .

, , , and . Discover trends in licensing and co-development deals concerning osteoporosis products and identify the major strategic consolidations that have shaped the commercial landscape.

Companies Featured





Warner Chilcott

Merck & Co.

Roche

Novartis

Ono

Astellas Pharma

Procter & Gamble

Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals

Servier

Eli Lilly

Pfizer

Amgen

Chugai

Key Topics Covered





1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction



2.1 Disease Introduction



2.2 Epidemiology



2.3 Symptoms



2.4 Etiology and Pathophysiology



2.4.1 Pathophysiology



2.5 Diagnosis



2.6 Disease Stages



2.7 Prognosis



2.8 Treatment Guidelines and Options



2.8.1 Treatment Guidelines



2.8.2 National and Local Registries



2.9 Treatment Options



2.9.1 Treatment Algorithm



2.9.2 Pharmacological Treatments



2.9.3 Non-Pharmacological Treatments



2.9.4 Exercise



2.9.5 Dietary Interventions

3 Marketed Products



3.1 Overview



3.2 Bisphosphonates



3.2.1 Risedronate - Warner Chilcott



3.2.2 Alendronate - Merck & Co.



3.2.3 Boniva (ibandronate) - Roche



3.2.4 Zoledronic Acid - Novartis



3.2.5 Recalbon/Bonoteo (minodronate) - Ono and Astellas Pharma



3.2.6 Etidronate - Procter & Gamble and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals



3.3 Dual-Acting Non-Bisphosphonates



3.3.1 Strontium Ranelate - Servier



3.4 Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators



3.4.1 Evista (raloxifene) - Eli Lilly



3.4.2 Viviant (bazedoxifene) - Ligand and Pfizer



3.5 Receptor Activator of Nuclear Factor Kappa-B Ligand (RANKL) Inhibitor



3.5.1 Prolia/Pralia (denosumab) - Amgen



3.6 Calcitonins



3.6.1 Calcitonin-salmon



3.7 Parathyroid Hormone



3.7.1 Forteo (teriparatide) - Eli Lilly



3.8 Vitamin D3 Derivative



3.8.1 Edirol (eldecalcitol) - Chugai



3.9 Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Marketed Products

4 Product Pipeline



4.1 Overview



4.2 Pipeline Distribution by Phase of Development, Molecule Type, Route of Administration and Novelty



4.3 Pipeline Distribution by Molecular Target



4.4 Promising Pipeline Candidates



4.4.1 Evenity (Romosozumab/AMG-785) - Amgen



4.4.2 Tymlos - Abaloparatide-SC - Radius Health



4.4.3 Uni-PTH - Uni-Bio Science



4.5 Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Pipeline Products



4.6 Product Competitiveness Framework

5 Clinical Trial Analysis



5.1 Failure Rate



5.1.1 Overall Failure Rate



5.1.2 Failure Rate by Phase and Molecule Type



5.1.3 Failure Rate by Phase and Molecular Target



5.2 Clinical Trial Duration



5.2.1 Clinical Trial Duration by Molecule Type



5.2.2 Clinical Trial Duration by Molecular Target



5.3 Clinical Trial Size



5.3.1 Patient Enrollment per Product by Molecule Type, Molecular Target and Stage of Development



5.3.2 Patient Enrollment per Trial by Molecule Type, Molecular Target and Stage of Development



5.4 Summary of Clinical Trial Metrics

6 Multi-Scenario Forecast



6.1 Geographical Markets



6.2 Asia-Pacific Markets



6.3 India



6.3.1 Treatment Usage Patterns



6.3.2 Annual Cost of Therapy



6.3.3 Market Size



6.4 China



6.4.1 Treatment Usage Patterns



6.4.2 Annual Cost of Therapy



6.4.3 Market Size



6.5 Australia



6.5.1 Treatment Usage Patterns



6.5.2 Annual Cost of Therapy



6.5.3 Market Size



6.6 South Korea



6.6.1 Treatment Usage Patterns



6.6.2 Annual Cost of Therapy



6.6.3 Market Size



6.7 Japan



6.7.1 Treatment Usage Patterns



6.7.2 Annual Cost of Therapy



6.7.3 Market Size

7 Market Dynamics (Drivers and Barriers) of Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market



7.1 Drivers



7.1.1 Rising Prevalence



7.1.2 Increasing Health Insurance Coverage for Aged Population



7.1.3 Increasing Public and Policymaker Awareness



7.1.4 Promising Late-Stage Pipeline Products can Change the Treatment Paradigm



7.2 Barriers



7.2.1 Impending Patent Cliffs and Generic Erosion



7.2.2 Low Diagnosis and Treatment Rates



7.2.3 Non-Availability or Lack of Benefits for Combination Anabolic and Antiresorptive Therapies



7.2.4 Competition from Traditional Medicines

8 Deals and Strategic Consolidations



8.1 Licensing Deals



8.1.1 Deals by Region and Value



8.1.2 Number of Disclosed and Undisclosed Deals by Year, Aggregate Deal Value



8.1.3 Deal Value by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, and Molecular Target



8.1.4 Key Licensing Deals



8.2 Co-development



8.2.1 Deals by Region and Value



8.2.2 Number of Disclosed and Undisclosed Deals by Year, Aggregate Deal Value



8.2.3 Deal Value by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, and Molecular Target



8.2.4 Key Co-Development Deals

9 Appendix



9.1 All Pipeline Drugs by Stage of Development



9.1.1 Discovery



9.1.2 Pre clinical



9.1.3 Phase I



9.1.4 Phase II



9.1.5 Phase III



9.1.6 Pre-registration



9.2 Summary of Multi-scenario Market Forecasts to 2024



9.2.1 Asia-Pacific



9.2.2 India



9.2.3 China



9.2.4 Australia



9.2.5 South Korea



9.2.6 Japan



9.3 Bibliography



9.4 Abbreviations



9.5 Research Methodology



9.5.1 Secondary Research



9.5.2 Marketed Product Profiles



9.5.3 Late-Stage Pipeline Candidates



9.5.4 Comparative Efficacy and Safety Heat Map for Marketed and Pipeline Products



9.5.5 Product Competitiveness Framework



9.5.6 Pipeline Analysis



9.5.7 Clinical Trials



9.5.8 Clinical trial Endpoint Analysis



9.5.9 Forecasting Model



9.5.10 Deals Data Analysis





