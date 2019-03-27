Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts to 2024: Despite Being Fourth in the Subscribers' Ranking, Netflix will Top the SVOD Revenues' Chart

DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $48 billion in 2024; up from the $21 billion recorded in 2018. According to the Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts report, the total will increase by $5 billion in 2019 alone.



China and Japan will account for 71% of the region's total revenues by 2024. China will command a 57% share by 2024 from the 22 countries covered in the report.



Advertising on OTT sites [AVOD] is the main source of OTT revenues. SVOD will take 39% of OTT revenues by 2024, with AVOD supplying 52%.



AVOD revenues will exceed SVOD revenues in China, India and Japan. China's AVOD revenues will reach a staggering $16.60 billion by 2024 - or two-thirds of the Asia Pacific total.



Asia Pacific SVOD revenues will climb from just under $8 billion in 2018 to $19 billion in 2024. China's share will remain at about half of the total. India's SVOD revenues will quadruple, but it will still be way behind the similarly-sized China.



The report forecasts 407 million SVOD subscriptions [an SVOD subscriber can have more than one subscription] by 2024, up from 221 million in 2018. China will have 289 million SVOD subs in 2024. India and Japan will supply a further 31 million each.



Three Chinese companies will top the Asia Pacific SVOD rankings by subscribers in 2024 - two of which will have more than 100 million subs. Never expected to operate as standalone platforms in China, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video will take fourth and fifth places respectively.



Despite being fourth in the subscribers' ranking, Netflix will top the SVOD revenues' chart in 2024 - but only just! The top three platforms will account for 60% of the region's $19 billion SVOD revenues by 2024.

Covering movies and TV episodes, the report comes in three parts:

Outlook - Forecasts for 22 countries in a 49-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Excel workbook - covering each year from 2010 to 2024 for 22 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Insight - Detailed country-by-country analysis in an 89-page PDF document.

Companies Mentioned



AIS

ALT Balaji

Amazon Prime

au Smart Pass

Avex dtv

Catchplay

CHT

Dimsum

Doonee

DTAC

Eros Now

Facebook

Foxtel Now

GMM

Hollywood HDTV

HOOQ

Hotstar

Hulu

Icflix

iFlix

Intouch Holdings

IQiyi

LG U+

Lightbox

Line TV

Mediaplex International

Monomax

MyTV Super

Neon

Netflix

Oksusu

Olleh TV

Poog

Primetime

SingTel

Sony Liv

Sony Pictures

Spuul

Stan

Starz Play

Telenor

Tencent Video

Video TOT

TrueMove

Tsutaya

TVB

Tving

U-Next

Viu

WarnerMedia

Youku Tudou

Yupp TV

Zee 5

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fk8qjl/asia_pacific_ott?w=5



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

