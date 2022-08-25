Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Market Report 2022-2027 with Excel Workbook Covering 2010 to 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

OTT TV episodes and movies revenues for 22 Asia Pacific countries will reach $52 billion in 2027; up by 62% from the $32 billion recorded in 2021.

From the $20 billion in additional revenues, China will add $3 billion, India $3 billion, South Korea $3 billion and Japan $5 billion. Indian revenues will more than double.

Much of the growth will go ahead outside China. The Chinese government's clampdown on fan-based culture hit reality productions hard, resulting in SVOD subscriber growth deceleration.

Market leader Tencent Video yesterday reported only a 1% increase in SVOD subscriptions for 2021. The situation was worse for second-placed iQiyi, which lost 6 million subscribers in 2021 to take its total to 96.4 million.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research, said: "Can one country make that much difference? China was responsible for 37% of Asia Pacific's OTT revenues in 2021. Luckily, there is plenty of growth elsewhere."

Asia Pacific SVOD revenues will reach $28 billion by 2027, up from $18 billion in 2021. AVOD will grow by $8 billion to $19 billion by 2027.

This 212-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report provides extensive research for 22 territories.

Covering movies and TV episodes, the report comes in three parts:

Outlook: Forecasts for 22 countries in a 52-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 103-page PDF document.

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2027 for 22 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/df4xor

