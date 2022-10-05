Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market Report 2022: Growing Shift towards Palm Oil Crop Transplanting Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market (Production, Consumption, Exports & Imports): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific palm oil market is forecasted to reach US$41.38 billion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 6.00%, over the period 2022-2026. Growth in the Asia-Pacific palm oil market is supported by factors such as growing population, surging biofuel production, expanding cosmetics sector and escalating application in various markets.

However, the market growth would be challenged by growing labour challenges, rising economic and social issues and increasing environmental concerns. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like accelerating baked goods & confectionery retail sales, rapid adoption in laundry detergent market, rising initiatives to ban Trans Fat and growing shift towards palm oil crop transplanting.

The Asia-Pacific palm oil market by region can be segmented into the following regions: Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, India, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Philippines. In 2021, the dominant share of palm oil production was held by Indonesia, followed by Malaysia and Thailand. The fastest growing country, both in terms of production and consumption, is Indonesia due to increasing palm oil plantation area, favourable government regulations and rising number of edible oil manufacturers engaged in palm oil production activities.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Asia-Pacific palm oil market segmented on the basis of production, consumption, exports and imports with potential impact of COVID-19.

The company profiles of leading players (Wilmar International Limited, PT Astra International, Tbk, Sime Darby Berhad, Golden Agri-Resources Ltd., Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad and IOI Corporation Berhad) are also presented in detail.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Growing Population

Surging Biofuel Production

Expanding Cosmetics Market

Escalating Application in Various Markets

Key Trends and Developments

Accelerating Baked Goods & Confectionery Retail Sales

Rapid Adoption in Laundry Detergent Market

Rising Initiatives to Ban Trans Fat

Growing Shift towards Palm Oil Crop Transplanting

Challenges

Growing Labour Challenges

Rising Economic & Social Issues

Increasing Environmental Concerns

