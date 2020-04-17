Asia-Pacific Pay-TV and OTT Video Market Insights 2019-2024 - Rapid Growth in IPTV at the Expense of Cable Will Continue Due to Major FTTH/P Network Expansions in the Region

DUBLIN, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pay-TV & OTT Video Market Trends in Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

provides an executive-level overview of the video entertainment market in Asia-Pacific. It delivers deep qualitative and quantitative insight into the pay-TV and OTT-SVoD markets in the region, analyzing key trends and strategies adopted by service providers.

Pay TV penetration in the Asia-Pacific region is set to increase slightly through 2024, weighed down by cord-cutting trends where more and more households are swapping out their pay-TV subscriptions for OTT-SVoD alternatives. However, rapidly deploying FTTH/P networks are spurring on the growth of IPTV, pushing overall pay TV growth into positive territory.

Viewers are increasingly eschewing the traditional pay-TV concept with contract lock-in and limited mobility for a TV anywhere concept that OTT-SVoD alternative can offer. Traditional pay-TV service providers need to look for ways to differentiate their service proposition by improving their delivery platforms and securing quality content.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

  • Section 1: Pay-TV and OTT video key trends; analyzes the main competitive trends affecting the pay-TV and OTT video markets in Asia-Pacific, focusing on: cord-cutting, content creation, and network improvements.
  • Section 2: Pay-TV market in Asia-Pacific; provides a detailed description of the pay-TV market in the region, looking at subscriber growth, penetration trends, service adoption by technology, and pay-TV ARPU and revenue evolution for the 2019-2024 period. It also looks at SVoD adoption trends in Asia-Pacific for the 2019-2024 period.
  • Section 3: Key findings and recommendations; the report concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for pay-TV and SVoD service providers.

Key Highlights

  • Over the last few years, Asia-Pacific markets have been experiencing tepid subscriber growth due to pressure from OTT video alternatives, a trend that we expect will continue over the forecast period.
  • It is expected that the rapid growth in IPTV at the expense of cable will continue due to major FTTH/P network expansions in the region, such as in Thailand and New Zealand.
  • Traditional pay-TV service players are increasingly incorporating OTT as part of their service package, such as through partnerships or developing their own OTT platform as catch-up TV.

Companies Mentioned

  • AIS Play
  • Apple
  • Amazon Prime
  • Astro Go
  • Dish TV India
  • Disney
  • ESPN
  • Foxtel
  • Google
  • Hotstar
  • HBO
  • HOOQ
  • HyppTV
  • iFlix
  • iQiyi
  • KBS
  • MBC
  • Microsoft
  • MNC Vision
  • myTV Super
  • NBA
  • Oksusu
  • SBS
  • Singtel
  • SK Telecom
  • Tencent
  • Tver
  • Viu
  • Wavve
  • Youtube
  • Youku

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m49dw2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

