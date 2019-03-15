Asia Pacific Pay TV Forecasts, 2019 to 2024 - IPTV is the Biggest Pay TV Winner, Adding 83 Million Subscribers Between 2018 and 2024

DUBLIN, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific pay TV sector is vibrant, with both subscribers (up by 68 million) and revenues (up by $2.35 billion) forecast to rise over the next five years. However, these forecasts are lower than the previous Asia Pacific Pay TV Forecasts report, mainly due to many cable subs in China converting to OTT.



IPTV is the biggest pay TV winner - adding 83 million subscribers between 2018 and 2024 to take its total to 272 million. Much of this growth will happen in China [up by 40 million] as cable subs convert to OTT or IPTV and in India [up by 28 million].



Reliance is poised to shake up India's staid fixed broadband sector with its Jio GigaFiber operation as it has done in the mobile sector. Indonesia, the region's third most populous country, will also enjoy substantial IPTV growth.



Cable will suffer. Digital cable subscriptions will be flat overall. China will lose 25 million cable subs between 2018 and 2024, although India will add 13 million. Analog cable subscriptions will fall by 33 million.



Published in March 2019, this 226-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report comes in three parts:

Outlook: Forecasts for 22 countries in a 61-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2024 for 22 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in an 85-page PDF document.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ljscvn/asia_pacific_pay?w=5

