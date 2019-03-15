Asia Pacific Pay TV Forecasts, 2019 to 2024 - IPTV is the Biggest Pay TV Winner, Adding 83 Million Subscribers Between 2018 and 2024
Mar 15, 2019, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Pay TV Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia Pacific pay TV sector is vibrant, with both subscribers (up by 68 million) and revenues (up by $2.35 billion) forecast to rise over the next five years. However, these forecasts are lower than the previous Asia Pacific Pay TV Forecasts report, mainly due to many cable subs in China converting to OTT.
IPTV is the biggest pay TV winner - adding 83 million subscribers between 2018 and 2024 to take its total to 272 million. Much of this growth will happen in China [up by 40 million] as cable subs convert to OTT or IPTV and in India [up by 28 million].
Reliance is poised to shake up India's staid fixed broadband sector with its Jio GigaFiber operation as it has done in the mobile sector. Indonesia, the region's third most populous country, will also enjoy substantial IPTV growth.
Cable will suffer. Digital cable subscriptions will be flat overall. China will lose 25 million cable subs between 2018 and 2024, although India will add 13 million. Analog cable subscriptions will fall by 33 million.
Published in March 2019, this 226-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report comes in three parts:
- Outlook: Forecasts for 22 countries in a 61-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;
- Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2024 for 22 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;
- Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in an 85-page PDF document.
Key Topics Covered
Indonesia pay TV forecasts
- Total households (000)
- TV households (000)
- Digital cable subs (000)
- Analog cable subs (000)
- Pay IPTV subscribers (000)
- Pay Satellite TV subs (000)
- FTA satellite TV hholds (000)
- Analog terrestrial hholds (000)
- Primary FTA DTT hholds (000)
- Primary Pay DTT hholds (000)
- Digital homes (000)
- Analog homes (000)
- Pay TV subscribers (000)
- Total DTT households (000)
- Digital cable subs/TV HH
- Analog cable subs/TV HH
- Pay IPTV subs/TV HH
- Pay Satellite TV/TV HH
- Free-to-air satellite TV/TV HH
- Analog terrestrial/TVHH
- Primary FTA DTT/TV HH
- Primary pay DTT/TV HH
- TVHH/Total HH
- Digital/TV HH
- Analog/TV HH
- Pay TV Subs/TV HH
- Total DTT/TV HH
- Stand-alone dig cab subs (000)
- Dual-play dig cable subs (000)
- Triple-play dig cable subs (000)
- Stand-alone pay IPTV subs (000)
- Dual-play pay IPTV subs (000)
- Triple-play pay IPTV subs (000)
Revenues (US$ million)
- Stand-alone digital cable revs
- Dual-play digital cable TV revs
- Triple-play digital cable TV revs
- Digital cable TV subs revenues
- Digital cable TV on-demand revs
- Digital cable TV revenues
- Analog cable TV subs revs
- Cable TV revenues
- Stand-alone IPTV revenues
- Dual-play IPTV revenues
- Triple-play IPTV revenues
- IPTV subscription revenues
- IPTV on-demand revenues
- IPTV revenues
- Satellite TV subscription revs
- Satellite TV on-demand revs
- Satellite TV revenues
- DTT subscription revs
- DTT on-demand revenues
- DTT revenues
- Subscription revenues
- On-demand revenues
- Total revenues
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU - US$)
- Stand-alone digital cable subs
- Dual-play digital cable TV subs
- Triple-play digital cable TV subs
- Ave digital cable (subs & VOD)
- Analog cable TV subs
- Stand-alone IPTV subs
- Dual-play IPTV subs
- Triple-play IPTV subs
- Average IPTV (subs and VOD)
- Pay Satellite TV (subs)
- Pay Satellite TV (subs and PPV)
- Pay DTT (subs)
- Pay DTT (subs and PPV)
- Average monthly ARPU
Pay TV subscribers by operator (000)
- Linknet (digital cable)
- Transvision (digital cable)
- Transvision (satellite)
- Transvision (total)
- Indovision (satellite)
- Top TV (satellite)
- Okevision (satellite)
- MNC Skyvision (total)
- Orange TV (satellite)
- Big TV (satellite)
- Telkom (IPTV)
- NexMedia (DTT)
- Others
Share of pay TV subs by operator %
- Linknet (digital cable)
- Transvision (digital cable)
- Transvision (satellite)
- Transvision (total)
- Indovision (satellite)
- Top TV (satellite)
- Okevision (satellite)
- MNC Skyvision (total)
- Orange TV (satellite)
- Big TV (satellite)
- Telkom (IPTV)
- NexMedia (DTT)
- Others
Subscription & VOD revenues (US$ million)
- Linknet (digital cable)
- Transvision (digital cable)
- Transvision (satellite)
- Transvision (total)
- Indovision (satellite)
- Top TV (satellite)
- Okevision (satellite)
- MNC Skyvision (total)
- Orange TV (satellite)
- Big TV (satellite)
- Telkom (IPTV)
- NexMedia (DTT)
- Others
Share of pay TV revenues by operator %
- Linknet (digital cable)
- Transvision (digital cable)
- Transvision (satellite)
- Transvision (total)
- Indovision (satellite)
- Top TV (satellite)
- Okevision (satellite)
- MNC Skyvision (total)
- Orange TV (satellite)
- Big TV (satellite)
- Telkom (IPTV)
- NexMedia (DTT)
- Others
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU - US$)
- Linknet (digital cable)
- Transvision (digital cable)
- Transvision (satellite)
- Indovision (satellite)
- Top TV (satellite)
- Okevision (satellite)
- Orange TV (satellite)
- Big TV (satellite)
- Telkom (IPTV)
- NexMedia (DTT)
Companies Mentioned
- 4TV/MRTV (Forever)
- AIS
- Airtel
- Astro
- B TV
- BesTV
- Big TV
- CDN
- CHT
- CJ Hellovision
- CMB
- CNS
- China Radio & TV
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Cignal
- DDish
- DEN
- Dialog
- Dish Media
- Dish TV
- D'Live
- FPT
- Foxtel
- GTPL
- HTV-CMS
- Hathway
- Hyundai HCN
- In Digital
- Independent
- Indovision
- J:Com
- K+
- KT Olleh
- LG U+
- Linknet
- MTNL
- MobiTV
- NTT
- NexMedia
- Now TV
- Okevision
- One TV
- Orange TV
- PTCL
- Peo
- RealVU
- SCTV
- SingTel TV
- Siti
- Sky
- Sky Cable/Sky Direct
- Sky One
- SkyNet
- SkyPerfecTV
- Skylife
- StarHub
- Sun Direct
- T Broad
- TM
- TOT
- TWM
- Taiwan Broadband
- Tata Sky
- Telkom
- Top TV
- Transvision
- Truevisions
- Univision
- VNPT
- VTVCab
- Videocon
- Viettel
- Vodafone
- i-cable
