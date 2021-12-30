Asia-Pacific Potential for Medical Tourism in 2022: Top 12 Existing and Potential Medical Tourism Destinations

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Tourism 2022: Asia-Pacific Potential" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The winds of change are sweeping across Asia-Pacific medical tourism. Some countries have taken stock and seek to increase inbound medical tourism while others are moving from increasing medical tourism numbers to increased revenue. Others have decided that wellness tourism is far more lucrative than medical tourism.

Outbound medical tourism costs some countries millions of dollars in exchange revenue but produces revenue for others. China wants medical tourists to remain in Greater China rather than going elsewhere. The myth that Asian medical tourism destinations can target customers from the USA and Western Europe is fully busted. The reality is that medical tourists are from Asia, Eastern Europe and the Pacific.

This unique analysis of Asia-Pacific medical tourism looks forward rather than back as the pandemic changed the rules of engagement forever.

Medical tourism in 2022 and beyond will not be a restart of how it was left in 2019 and earlier as previous trends will not return. This report looks at the potential and future in the context of how Asian countries are improving healthcare. Medical tourism is too often looked at in isolation from mainstream tourism and ignoring vital information on local healthcare, compulsory health insurance and private health insurance.

A key section profiles 12 top existing and potential medical tourism destinations - for inbound and outbound.

Another section profiles another 12 leading medical tourism sources in the region.

For those new to medical tourism there is background such as how published numbers can be misleading, the role of key accreditors and why people become medical tourists.



Key Topics Covered:





1. INTRODUCTION

Asia-Pacific country prospects

country prospects Australia

Azerbaijan

Bangladesh

Cambodia

China

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Japan

Kazakhstan

Laos

Macau

Malaysia

Mongolia

Myanmar

New Zealand

Pakistan

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Thailand

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

2. TOP 12 ASIA-PACIFIC DESTINATIONS

China

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Macau

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

3. INBOUND COUNTRY PROFILES

Overview

Potential

Risks

Medical tourism numbers in

Reliability of numbers

Medical tourism numbers targets

Medical tourism visas

Where medical tourists come from

Why inbound medical tourists go there

Inbound medical tourism treatments

Hospitals and clinics in medical tourism

Target markets by country

Medical tourism promotion

Medical tourism financial incentives and grants

Medical tourism at airports and airlines

Medical tourism revenue

Medical tourism revenue targets

Domestic medical tourism

Medical tourism regulation

Medical tourism price regulation

Compulsory travel insurance for visitors

Promotional organisations

4. BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON INBOUND PROFILES

Tourist numbers

Local population 2021

Diaspora

Healthcare

Healthcare regulators

State health insurance

State health insurance top up

Compulsory health insurance

5. OUTBOUND INFORMATION ON INBOUND PROFILES

Medical tourism numbers out

Medical tourism outbound spending

Where medical tourists go

Why outbound medical tourists go abroad

Health insurers and medical tourism

6. TOP 12 ASIA-PACIFIC SOURCES

These are countries NOT listed as existing or potential destinations

Australia

Bangladesh

Cambodia

Japan

Kazakhstan

Laos

Mongolia

Myanmar

New Zealand

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Uzbekistan

7. OUTBOUND PROFILES

Medical tourism numbers out

Medical tourism outbound spending

Where medical tourists go

Why outbound medical tourists go abroad

Health insurers and medical tourism

Tourist numbers

Population 2021

Diaspora

Healthcare

Healthcare regulators

State health insurance

State health insurance top up

Compulsory health insurance

8. MEDICAL TOURISM BACKGROUND

Introduction

History of medical tourism

Wellness and medical tourism

UNWTO definitions

Global figures on medical tourism

International patients

Why migration alters figures

Global medical tourism figures by country

Global medical tourism country figures illusions

International medical tourism

Regional medical tourism

Domestic medical tourism

Distribution

Agents

Agency requirements of hospitals

Airlines

Direct chat

International medical accreditation

Legal and ethical issues

Price comparisons

Price regulation

Smart phones

Why people become medical tourists

Defining medical tourists

Cancer

Cosmetic surgery

Diabetes treatment

Eye care

Obesity treatment

Organ transplants

Medical tourism and insurance

9. LEADING ACCREDITATION ORGANISATIONS

ACHS International

Acreditas Global

Accreditation Canada

American Accreditation Commission International

American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities International

Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care

COHSASA

DNV-GL Healthcare

Global Clinic Rating

Global Healthcare Accreditation

Global Healthcare Travel Council

Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Programme

International Organisation for Standardisation

International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery

International Society for Quality in Health Care

International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Organisation

Joint Commission International

KTQ International

SafeCare

Temos

