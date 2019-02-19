Asia Pacific Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2019 - Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, & Market Risks

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in Asia Pacific increased at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 12.9%, increasing from US$ 622.8 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 1,013.1 billion by 2023.

Report Scope

This bundled offering includes 10 country reports.

Asia Pacific Prepaid card market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2014-2023) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Asia Pacific Prepaid card analysis consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked / underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government / public sector

Asia Pacific Prepaid card spend analysis by consumer demographics: Age, income, and gender

Asia Pacific Prepaid card spend analysis by retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books / music / video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services

Asia Pacific Prepaid card spend analysis by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments

Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness



3 Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 - 2023



4 Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 - 2023



5 Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends



6 Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics



7 Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



8 General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



9 Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



10 Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



11 Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



12 Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



13 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



14 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



15 Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



16 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2022



17 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



18 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



19 Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



20 Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



21 Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



22 Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



