Asia Pacific Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2019 - Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, & Market Risks
Feb 19, 2019, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prepaid card market (value terms) in Asia Pacific increased at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 12.9%, increasing from US$ 622.8 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 1,013.1 billion by 2023.
Report Scope
This bundled offering includes 10 country reports.
- Asia Pacific Prepaid card market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2014-2023) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
- Asia Pacific Prepaid card analysis consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked / underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government / public sector
- Asia Pacific Prepaid card spend analysis by consumer demographics: Age, income, and gender
- Asia Pacific Prepaid card spend analysis by retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books / music / video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services
- Asia Pacific Prepaid card spend analysis by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments
- Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
2 Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
3 Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 - 2023
4 Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 - 2023
5 Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
6 Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics
7 Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
8 General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
9 Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
10 Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
11 Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
12 Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
13 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
14 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
15 Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
16 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2022
17 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
18 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
19 Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
20 Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
21 Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
22 Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
