Asia Pacific Prepaid Cards Markets Report 2021-2025 - Mergers and Acquisition in the Midst of Growing Industry & Rising Adoption of Corporate Prepaid Cards

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prepaid card market is booming across the Asia-Pacific region. In emerging markets in Asia, where consumers have limited access to other forms of cashless payments, prepaid cards have served an essential role in the daily life of people across Asia over the last four to eight quarters.
As demand for non-cash payment types increases in this region, the publisher expects the payment method to experience profound growth from the short to medium-term perspective. Moreover, as e-commerce spreads globally along with the demand for cashless payment methods, the publisher expects the prepaid card segment to benefit significantly.
The rising adoption of corporate prepaid cards driving the market growth
Across the region, FinTech firms are seeing accelerated adoption of corporate prepaid cards from businesses ranging from VC-backed startups to SMEs across sectors. Looking at this growing popularity of corporate prepaid cards in Asia, FinTech firms are raising funds to capitalize on the rising demand and further strengthen their position in the market. For instance,
In May 2021, India-based FinTech firm Kodo, which specializes in corporate prepaid cards and business payment solutions for SMEs and startups, raised US$8.75 million in its seed round from a slew of investors. Moreover, the startup is planning to use the funding round to build on its existing customer base and expand its presence across India.
Mergers and acquisition in the midst of growing prepaid card industry in Asia
With the increasing demand for prepaid cards across the region, FinTech companies are focusing on expanding their reach in other markets. Consequently, the number of mergers and acquisitions increased considerably in recent years. For instance,
In July 2021, Singapore-based Nium announced the acquisition of Wirecard Forex India, a licensed prepaid card issuer under the Reserve Bank of India regulations and remittance service provider in India.
This acquisition of Wirecard Forex India will provide Nium with an authorized dealership (AD2) license, allowing the Singapore-based firm to issue prepaid cards in India, among other services. Notably, the Singapore-based FinTech startup is also expected to apply for prepaid payments instrument license with the Reserve Bank of India to offer its own payment instruments as well such as branded travel cards.
Scope:
Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
- Load Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025
Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025
- Transaction Value Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value per Transaction
- Number of Cards
Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
- By Age Group
- By Income Group
- By Gender
General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
- By Open Loop Gift Card
- By Closed Loop Gift Card
Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Retail Consumer Segment
- By Corporate Consumer Segment
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion
Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location
Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
- By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
- By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card
Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
- By Retail
- By Small Scale Business Segment
- By Mid-Tier Business Segment
- By Enterprise Business Segment
- By Government Segment
Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
