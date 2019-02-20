Asia-Pacific Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market to 2025 - Growing Adoption of Smart PLC Solutions and Systems in Industrial Applications

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market by Architecture, Product, Industry Vertical and Country 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific PLC systems market to grow by 9.02% annually in terms of revenue during 2018-2025 stimulated by a growing adoption of smart PLC solutions and systems in various industrial applications across the Asia-Pacific region.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of APAC market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify APAC PLC market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of architecture, product, industry vertical and country.



Based on architecture, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section:

Hardware (further split into Processor, Power Supply, Input/Output)

Software

Services (further segmented into Training, Maintenance, Consulting)

Based on product type, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section:

Nano PLC (include Fixed Nano PLC and Modular Nano PLC)

Micro PLC

Medium PLC

Large PLC

On basis of industry vertical, the APAC market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment:

Automotive Industry

Chemicals Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Energy & Power Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Metal & Mining Industry

Water and Wastewater Industry

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of APAC Market by Architecture Type

3.1 Market Overview by Architecture Type

3.2 APAC PLC Hardware Market 2014-2025

3.3 APAC PLC Software Market 2014-2025

3.4 APAC PLC Services Market 2014-2025



4 Segmentation of APAC Market by Product

4.1 Market Overview by Product

4.2 APAC Nano PLC Market 2014-2025

4.3 APAC Micro/Small PLC Market 2014-2025

4.4 APAC Medium PLC Market 2014-2025

4.5 APAC Large PLC Market 2014-2025



5 Segmentation of APAC Market by Industry Vertical

5.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

5.2 APAC PLC Market in Automotive Industry 2014-2025

5.3 APAC PLC Market in Chemical Industry 2014-2025

5.4 APAC PLC Market in Food & Beverage Industry 2014-2025

5.5 APAC PLC Market in Oil & Gas Industry 2014-2025

5.6 APAC PLC Market in Energy & Power Industry 2014-2025

5.7 APAC PLC Market in Paper & Pulp Industry 2014-2025

5.8 APAC PLC Market in Metals & Mining Industry 2014-2025

5.9 APAC PLC Market in Water and Wastewater Industry 2014-2025

5.10 APAC PLC Market in Other Industry Verticals 2014-2025



6 Asia-Pacific Market 2014-2025 by Country

6.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.2 Japan

6.3 China

6.4 India

6.5 Australia

6.6 South Korea

6.7 Rest of APAC Region



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 Company Profiles



8 Investing in APAC Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of APAC Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



Companies Mentioned



ABB Ltd.

B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

IDEC Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

