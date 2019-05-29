NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Asia Pacific (APAC) countries are adopting several strategies and roadmaps to achieve the renewable energy target designated by their nations.Countries such as India, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Pakistan and Taiwan have implemented auctions to drive their renewable energy market.



Regulatory framework and policies of the APAC countries are aiming to achieve a strong growth in the renewable energy market.



Auctions are the major mechanism in APAC driving the renewable energy sources in most of the key countries, with India being the most prominent in implementing auction plans to award 80 gigawatts (GW) of solar and 28 GW of wind projects between 2018 and 2020.



Feed in tariffs (FiTs) play a role in enhancing the renewable energy market in APAC.In countries such as Australia and India, FiTs to renewable projects is a provincial or state subject.



Pakistan is providing FiTs in renewable sources such as solar, wind and small hydro from 2015. Taiwan provides FiT for renewable systems and is subject to annual revision.



The regulatory framework and policy structure, supporting renewable energy resources in various APAC countries, has led to significant development in the renewable energy market.China, India, Japan are some of the leading nations in renewable energy growth trajectories.



In the wake of growing energy security and environmental concerns, most APAC countries are expected to strengthen their renewable energy mechanisms, which will help the Asia Pacific renewable energy industry to maintain growth in the coming years.



"Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2019", is the latest report offering comprehensive information about the renewable energy policies of the APAC countries. The report provides a clear overview of the regulatory framework, plans, programs and incentives initiated by the individual countries to promote renewable energy sources.



It provides information regarding the financial incentives, renewable energy auctions, net-metering, renewable targets and other plans implemented by the government or utilities of fifteen countries- Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.



Scope

The report provides the renewable framework of the APAC countries.



Its scope includes -

- Study of regulatory framework for fifteen key APAC countries - Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

- Key policies and regulations supporting the development of renewable energy.

- Information on strategy, roadmaps and other programs to achieve the renewable targets and goals.

- Financial incentives including Feed-in-tariff, Feed-in-premium, rebates, loans, grants and other tax credits and exemptions to support the implementation of the renewable energy.



Reasons to buy

The report will allow you to -

- Facilitate decision-making based on policies, plans, targets and strategies of APAC countries

- Develop business strategies by understanding the regulations shaping and driving the renewable energy market

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the APAC country's regulatory framework

- Identify key programs and fiscal incentives of individual country.



