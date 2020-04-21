Asia-Pacific Respiratory Drug Markets 2020 Featuring Profiles of Air Liquide, Aradigm, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cipla, Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, and More

DUBLIN, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Respiratory Drug Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific respiratory drug market was valued at $9.8 billion in 2018.



Major factors that augment the growth of the market include a large population base susceptible to asthma and COPD, rising awareness about treatment for asthma and COPD, and the significant presence of market players in the region. Asia-Pacific has a potential market due to the increasing R&D and investments by big pharmaceutical companies in life science research coupled with harnessing innovation. The respiratory drug market in the Asia-Pacific region presents future opportunities for growth as the prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma, COPD in emerging economies such as India and China. In addition, increasing the geriatric population specially in Japan is another major reason for the growing market.



The major economies that are contributing to the regional business growth of the market include China, Japan, India, and others. The Asia-Pacific respiratory drug market is segmented on the basis of the route of administration, application, and end-user. Based on the route of administration, the market is classified into oral, injectable, and inhalable. Moreover, on the basis of application, the market has been classified into asthma and COPD diseases. The asthma disease application segment dominated the regional market in 2018 and is further estimated to follow the same trend over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the high prevalence of asthma in the economies of the region such as China, Japan, India, and Others.



Furthermore, the market is characterized by the presence of several manufacturers that are developing and providing respiratory drugs to cater to a wide range of customers within and outside the region. The major players of the Asia-Pacific respiratory drug market include Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Cipla Ltd., AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. These players adopt various strategies to capitalize on market growth opportunities. Mergers and acquisitions, product launch, geographical expansion, partnerships, and collaborations are the majorly adopted strategies by the market players.



Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Asia-Pacific Respiratory Drug Market by Route of Administration

5.1.1. Oral

5.1.2. Injectable

5.1.3. Inhalable

5.2. Asia-Pacific Respiratory Drug Market by Application

5.2.1. Asthma

5.2.2. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

5.3. Asia-Pacific Respiratory Drug Market by End-User

5.3.1. Homecare

5.3.2. Hospitals and Clinics



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. China

6.2. Japan

6.3. India

6.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Air Liquide S.A.

7.2. Aradigm Corp.

7.3. AstraZeneca PLC

7.4. Baxter International Inc.

7.5. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

7.6. Cipla Ltd.

7.7. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.8. GlaxoSmithKline PLC

7.9. Merck & Co.

7.10. Novartis AG

7.11. Omron Healthcare Inc.

7.12. Pfizer Inc.

7.13. ResMed Corp.

7.14. Savara, Inc.

7.15. Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

7.16. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

7.17. Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.



