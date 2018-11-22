Asia-Pacific Ride Hailing Market, 2017-2023 by By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Micro Mobility Vehicle), Internet Connectivity (3G, 4G, 5G & Wi-Fi), Service Type, Vehicle Connectivity & Country
The "Asia-Pacific Ride Hailing Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Micro Mobility Vehicle), By Internet Connectivity (3G, 4G, 5G & Wi-Fi), By Service Type, By Vehicle Connectivity, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia-Pacific ride hailing market is projected to grow to $53.8 billion by 2023
Rising population and increasing concerns regarding air pollution and traffic congestion in several Asian countries are the primary factors expected to boost demand for ride hailing services across the region.
Moreover, growing investments by several major players in the ride hailing service, increasing internet penetration and rising demand for alternate transportation systems are some of the other key factors anticipated to have a positive impact on the region's ride hailing market during forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Ride Hailing Market, 2017-2023 discusses the following aspects of ride hailing market in APAC:
- Ride Hailing Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & Micro Mobility Vehicle), By Internet Connectivity (3G, 4G, 5G & Wi-Fi), By Service Type, By Vehicle Connectivity, By Country
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in Asia-Pacific ride hailing market are
- Uber Technologies Inc.
- Lyft Inc.
- Didi Chuxing
- BMW AG
- Aptiv PLC
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- IBM Corporation
- Gett Inc.
- ANI Technologies Private Limited
- TomTom International
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Asia-Pacific Ride Hailing Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.1.1. By Value
4.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car Vs. Micro Mobility Vehicles)
4.2.2. By Internet Connectivity (3G, 4G, Wi-Fi, and 5G)
4.2.3. By Service Type (E-hailing, Car Sharing, and Station Based Mobility)
4.2.4. By Vehicle Connectivity (V2P, V2I, V2V, and Others)
4.2.5. By Country
4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
4.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Internet Connectivity)
4.5. Market Attractiveness Index (By Service Type)
4.6. Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Connectivity)
4.7. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)
4.8. Asia-Pacific Ride Hailing Market Country Analysis
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Drivers
5.2. Challenges
6. Market Trends & Developments
7. Competitive Landscape
8. Strategic Recommendations
