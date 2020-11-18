Asia Pacific Silicon Anode Battery Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Capacity ; Application ; and Country

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The Asia Pacific silicon anode battery market was valued at US$ 16.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 124.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.3% from 2020 to 2027.







The APAC silicon anode battery market is witnessing a significant growth with regards to the extensive adoption of these batteries in consumer electronics, medical & healthcare, energy storage systems, and electric vehicles.Moreover, several initiatives taken by various governments of developing countries for the adoption of sustainable transportation is another key factor that is boosting the market growth in the current scenario.



The APAC silicon anode battery market is fragmented with the presence of leading and well-established players as well as tier-2 and tier-3 companies across the globe. The companies in APAC silicon anode battery market are continuously investing and innovating in order to introduce economical and energy-efficient battery technology in the market.

The COVID-19 is anticipated to cause huge disruptions in the Asia Pacific region.The consequence and impact can be even worse and totally depends on the spread of the virus.



The government of Asia Pacific is taking possible steps to reduce its effects by announcing lockdown, and thus, impact the revenue generated by the market.

