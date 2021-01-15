Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market worth $1,375 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Asia Pacific Single-cell Analysis Market by Cell Type (Human, Animal, Microbial), Product (Reagent, Assays, Instruments), Technique (Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR), Application (Cancer, Stemcell, IVF), End User (Academic, Research Labs) - Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 1,375 million by 2025 from USD 550 million in 2020, at a 20.1% CAGR.

The rising incidence of infectious diseases, increasing pandemics frequency, increasing R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries for complex diseases, growth in stem cell research, and the rising prevalence of cancer are the major factors driving the growth of single-cell analysis market. However, the high cost of single-cell analysis products is a major factor hampering the growth of the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market. Emerging economies such as Japan and China are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market, by product segment, in 2019

Based on product, the APAC single-cell analysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment accounted for the largest shareof the market in 2019. The frequent purchase of these products as compared to instruments, which are considered as a one-time investment, and their wide applications in research and genetic exploration, exosome analysis, and isolation of RNA and DNA are the major factors driving this segments growth.

Animal cells segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The APAC single-cell analysis market is segmented into human cells, animal cells, and microbial cells based on cell type. In 2019, the animal cells segment accounted for the highest growth rate. This can be attributed to the growth in the pharmaceutical industry and rising investments in animal cell research.

The academic & research laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market, by end-user segment, in 2019

Based on end-user, the APAC single-cell analysis market is segmented into academic & research laboratories, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and cell banks & IVF centers. In 2019, the academic & research laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The increasing funding for life science research, increasing number of medical colleges and universities, and the increasing number of collaborations among research institutes and life science research companies are the major factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

Japan dominated the single-cell analysis market in Asia Pacific region

The Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market is segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. In 2019, Japan accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific single-cell analysis market. This can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing government initiatives to promote life science research, increasing investments in biotech R&D, and the growing focus on personalized medicine.

The major players operating in this APAC single-cell analysis market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Takara Bio (Japan), 10x Genomics (US), Fluxion Biosciences (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems, Inc. (Italy), bioMérieux SA (France), Oxford Nanopore Technologies (UK), Cytek Biosciences (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Apogee Flow Systems Ltd. (UK), NanoCellect Biomedical (US), and On-chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd. (Japan).

