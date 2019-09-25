Asia Pacific Solar Panel Recycling Market Forecasts 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Solar Panel Recycling Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) solar panel recycling market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.86% during the forecast period

Rapid rise in the adoption of solar energy in countries like Japan, China, and India are significantly driving the demand for solar panel recycling solutions and services in the region. According to IRENA statistics, total solar PV installed capacity in Asia has reached 209,460 MW in 2017 from 370 MW in 2000. There has been a rise in the volume of solar panel waste in the region which is positively impacting the growth of APAC solar panel recycling market. By country, Japan holds the major market share owing to early installation of solar panels coupled with proper law for disposing off end-of-life and damaged solar panels in the country.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the countries. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are

Infoactiv

PV Techno Cycle

Reclaim PV Recycling

Yuepeng New Energy

Kunshan Aotesi Solar Technology

Poseidon Solar Services Pvt Ltd

