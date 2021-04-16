Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Industry to 2030 - Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Specialty Films Market 2020-2030 by Resin (Polyester, Nylon, Polyolefin, Fluoropolymer), Function (Barrier, Safety, Conduction), Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific specialty films market will grow by 6.3% annually with a total addressable market cap of $192.6 billion over 2021-2030, owing to robust and high tensile packaging application, increasing demand for the product in various industry verticals, and the development of technologically advanced materials.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia-Pacific specialty films market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia-Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia-Pacific specialty films market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Resin, Function, Industry Vertical, and Country.



Based on Resin, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Polyester

Nylon

Polyolefin

Fluoropolymer

Polyacrylamide

Polyimide

Other Resins

Based on Function, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Barrier

Safety and Security

Conduction and Insulation

Microporous Function

Decorative Function

Other Functions

Based on Industry Vertical, the Asia-Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Packaging

Transportation

Construction

Personal Care

Electrical and Electronics

Medical Industry

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Resin, Function, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years is also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia-Pacific specialty films market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a proprietary Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Resin

3.1 Market Overview by Resin

3.2 Polyester

3.3 Nylon

3.4 Polyolefin

3.5 Fluoropolymer

3.6 Polyacrylamide

3.7 Polyimide

3.8 Other Resins



4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Function

4.1 Market Overview by Function

4.2 Barrier

4.3 Safety and Security

4.4 Conduction and Insulation

4.5 Microporous Function

4.6 Decorative Function

4.7 Other Functions



5 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Industry Vertical

5.1 Market Overview by Industry Vertical

5.2 Packaging

5.3 Transportation

5.4 Construction

5.5 Personal Care

5.6 Electrical and Electronics

5.7 Medical Industry

5.8 Other Industry Verticals



6 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.2 Japan

6.3 China

6.4 Australia

6.5 India

6.6 South Korea

6.7 Rest of APAC Region



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

3M

Akzo Nobel NV

Avery Dennison

Bemis Co., Inc.

Covestro AG

DuPont Teijin Films

Evonik Industries AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Inteplast Group

KANEKA Corporation

Kuraray America Inc.

SABIC

SKC

The Chemours Company

Toray Industries Inc.

UBE Industries Ltd.

8 Investing in Asia Pacific Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Asia Pacific Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ggql7l



