Asia Pacific Telecoms Tower Industry Report 2022-2027 with Telecoms Infrastructure Review & Telecom Towers Transaction Database

The Asia Pacific Telecom Towers Market Report includes a comprehensive review of the Asia and Pacific regions telecom towers market dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights, and critical trends.

Telecom tower infrastructure is a crucial asset for mobile operators, governments, independent infrastructure tower companies (towercos), and mobile users - with the mobile footprint central to covering its customer base, and the management and operation of towers essential to its cost and network quality performance.

Extensive consolidation and M&A activity are taking place, with a global divestment of sites to towerco - such that today 70% of the >5 million towers globally are owned/operated by towercos.

The Asia Pacific represents over 70% of the global telecom towers market (3.8m towers) while the Americas have about 400k towers, Europe 600k towers, and Middle East & Africa with about 200k towers.

In some markets in the Asia Pacific region markets such as Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, MNOs traditionally have owned and held on to their tower assets and limited tower infrastructure sharing in key regional areas as a differentiator in terms of mobile coverage. The high Capex requirements for 5G rollout are pushing MNOs to revisit that strategy and consider telecom tower asset monetization to finance more tower builds to cater to the 5G mid-band and mmWave high frequencies rollouts.

In some instances, MNOs transferred their tower assets into a fully or partially-owned towers such as Mitratel, edotco, and Digital Infrastructure Fund in Thailand.

Independent towercos and towerco joint ventures are more viable and cash accretive business models as they generate a higher return on invested capital, with typically higher tenancy ratios and better operational efficiencies.

Tower companies offer investors an opportunity to diversify their infrastructure exposure to the communications sector. Tower installations are essential to the functioning of the growing range of wireless communications devices with minimal incremental costs to providing additional capacity.

This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Asia-Pacific telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G and also features the following:

Overall Telecom Towers Market Share

Tower Companies Profile (AB hight Tech, American Tower, AP Towers (Pan Asia Towers & Apollo), Ascend Telecom, ATN, Axicom, Bali Tower, BAI Communications, Centratama Menara, China Tower , Digital Technology Infrastructure Fund, DITO, Eco Friendly Tower , edotco, Gihon, Globe, Golden Tower , Guodong, IBS Towers, Irrawaddy Green Towers, Indus Towers, Mitratel, OCK Group, Protelindo, Reliance Jio Infratel, Sacofa, Sino Netstone, Smart, State-Backed Towercos, STP, Telstra, Tower Bersama, Tower Vision among others)

Countries covered: Australia , China, India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Myanmar , New Zealand , Philippines , South Korea , Thailand and Vietnam

Telecom Towers Valuations and Key Measures

Revenue per Tower, Revenue per Tenant

Mobile Subscribers, Penetration & ARPU Forecasts

Regulatory Considerations

Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, Open RAN

Telecoms Infrastructure Review

Telecom Towers Transaction Database

Key Topics Covered:

Key Statistics

ASIA Pacific's Population

Population The Race to Lead in 5G and Beyond

COVID-19 Impact

Overall Telecom Towers Market, 2020-2027

Global Telecom Towers Market Overview

Asia-Pacific Telecom Towers Market Analysis, 2021

Telecoms Towers Operating Models & Valuation

The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

Tower Companies Ownership Models

Valuation of Tower Companies, 2015-2021

Asia Pacific Telecom Tower Sector Considerations

Tower Portfolio Valuation KPIs & Success Factors

Telecom Towers Build vs Buy Benchmark

Tower Density Benchmark

Australia Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

Telstra InfraCo (Amplitel)

Optus Profile

Australia Tower Network (ATN) Profile

Axicom (Now Part of aTN) Profile

National Broadband Network (NBN) Profile

BAI Communications Profile

Bangladesh Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

edotco Profile

AB High Tech Profile

TASC Summit Towers Profile

Kirtonkhola Tower Bangladesh Ltd Profile

Spectrum Holdings

China Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

Guodong Profile

Miteno Profile

Sino Netstone Profile

India Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

Indus Towers Profile

Data Infrastructure Trust Profile

American Tower Profile

GTL Infrastructure Profile

Tower Vision Profile

Ascend Telecom Profile

Spectrum Holdings

Indonesia Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

Mitratel Profile

Tower bersama Profile

Protelindo Profile

Centratama Menara Profile

IBS Towers Profile

Bali Tower Telecom Profile

Japan Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

JTOWER Profile

Malaysia Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

edotco Profile

Sacofa Profile

OCK Profile

State-Backed TowerCos Profile

Myanmar Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

Myanmar Economic Cooperation Profile

Irrawaddy Green Towers Profile

Eco Friendly Tower Profile

AP towers Profile

edotco Profile

OCK Profile

New Zealand Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

Spark TowerCo

Vodafone TowerCo

Philippines Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

South Korea Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

Thailand Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

Vietnam Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

OCK Profile

Golden Tower Profile

Nisco Profile

