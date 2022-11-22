Asia Pacific Telecoms Tower Industry Report 2022-2027 with Telecoms Infrastructure Review & Telecom Towers Transaction Database

Nov 22, 2022, 07:15 ET
The Asia Pacific Telecom Towers Market Report includes a comprehensive review of the Asia and Pacific regions telecom towers market dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights, and critical trends.
Telecom tower infrastructure is a crucial asset for mobile operators, governments, independent infrastructure tower companies (towercos), and mobile users - with the mobile footprint central to covering its customer base, and the management and operation of towers essential to its cost and network quality performance.
Extensive consolidation and M&A activity are taking place, with a global divestment of sites to towerco - such that today 70% of the >5 million towers globally are owned/operated by towercos.
The Asia Pacific represents over 70% of the global telecom towers market (3.8m towers) while the Americas have about 400k towers, Europe 600k towers, and Middle East & Africa with about 200k towers.
In some markets in the Asia Pacific region markets such as Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, MNOs traditionally have owned and held on to their tower assets and limited tower infrastructure sharing in key regional areas as a differentiator in terms of mobile coverage. The high Capex requirements for 5G rollout are pushing MNOs to revisit that strategy and consider telecom tower asset monetization to finance more tower builds to cater to the 5G mid-band and mmWave high frequencies rollouts.
In some instances, MNOs transferred their tower assets into a fully or partially-owned towers such as Mitratel, edotco, and Digital Infrastructure Fund in Thailand.
Independent towercos and towerco joint ventures are more viable and cash accretive business models as they generate a higher return on invested capital, with typically higher tenancy ratios and better operational efficiencies.
Tower companies offer investors an opportunity to diversify their infrastructure exposure to the communications sector. Tower installations are essential to the functioning of the growing range of wireless communications devices with minimal incremental costs to providing additional capacity.
This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Asia-Pacific telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G and also features the following:
- Overall Telecom Towers Market Share
- Tower Companies Profile (AB hight Tech, American Tower, AP Towers (Pan Asia Towers & Apollo), Ascend Telecom, ATN, Axicom, Bali Tower, BAI Communications, Centratama Menara, China Tower, Digital Technology Infrastructure Fund, DITO, Eco Friendly Tower, edotco, Gihon, Globe, Golden Tower, Guodong, IBS Towers, Irrawaddy Green Towers, Indus Towers, Mitratel, OCK Group, Protelindo, Reliance Jio Infratel, Sacofa, Sino Netstone, Smart, State-Backed Towercos, STP, Telstra, Tower Bersama, Tower Vision among others)
- Telecom Towers Competitive Landscape
- Countries covered: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam
- Telecom Towers, Tenancy Ratios & Revenue & Market Share
- Telecom Towers Valuations and Key Measures
- Revenue per Tower, Revenue per Tenant
- Mobile Subscribers, Penetration & ARPU Forecasts
- Regulatory Considerations
- Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, Open RAN
- Telecoms Infrastructure Review
- Telecom Towers Transaction Database
Key Topics Covered:
Key Statistics
- ASIA Pacific's Population
- The Race to Lead in 5G and Beyond
COVID-19 Impact
Overall Telecom Towers Market, 2020-2027
- Global Telecom Towers Market Overview
- Asia-Pacific Telecom Towers Market Analysis, 2021
Telecoms Towers Operating Models & Valuation
- The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples
- Tower Companies Ownership Models
Valuation of Tower Companies, 2015-2021
- Asia Pacific Telecom Tower Sector Considerations
- Tower Portfolio Valuation KPIs & Success Factors
- Telecom Towers Build vs Buy Benchmark
- Tower Density Benchmark
Australia Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape
- Telstra InfraCo (Amplitel)
- Optus Profile
- Australia Tower Network (ATN) Profile
- Axicom (Now Part of aTN) Profile
- National Broadband Network (NBN) Profile
- BAI Communications Profile
Bangladesh Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape
- edotco Profile
- AB High Tech Profile
- TASC Summit Towers Profile
- Kirtonkhola Tower Bangladesh Ltd Profile
- Spectrum Holdings
China Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape
- Guodong Profile
- Miteno Profile
- Sino Netstone Profile
India Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape
- Indus Towers Profile
- Data Infrastructure Trust Profile
- American Tower Profile
- GTL Infrastructure Profile
- Tower Vision Profile
- Ascend Telecom Profile
- Spectrum Holdings
Indonesia Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape
- Mitratel Profile
- Tower bersama Profile
- Protelindo Profile
- Centratama Menara Profile
- IBS Towers Profile
- Bali Tower Telecom Profile
Japan Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape
- JTOWER Profile
Malaysia Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape
- edotco Profile
- Sacofa Profile
- OCK Profile
- State-Backed TowerCos Profile
Myanmar Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape
- Myanmar Economic Cooperation Profile
- Irrawaddy Green Towers Profile
- Eco Friendly Tower Profile
- AP towers Profile
- edotco Profile
- OCK Profile
New Zealand Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape
- Spark TowerCo
- Vodafone TowerCo
Philippines Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape
South Korea Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape
Thailand Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape
Vietnam Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape
- OCK Profile
- Golden Tower Profile
- Nisco Profile
