Asia PacificÂ IGBT and Thyristor Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By IGBT Packaging Type ; IGBT Power Rating ; IGBT Application ; Thyristor Application

NEW YORK, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IGBT and Thyristor Market to 2027- Covid-19 Impact and Asia Pacific Analysis by IGBT Packaging Type (IGBT Discrete, IGBT Module); IGBT Power Rating (Low, Medium, High); IGBT Application (Energy & Power, Rail Traction Systems, Uninterrupted Power Supply, Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electronics, Others); Thyristor Application (Power Transmission Systems, Motor Controllers, Light Dimmers, Pressure Control Systems, Liquid-Level Regulators, Others); and Country

The IGBT and thyristor market in Asia Pacific was valued at US$ 2,211.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,714.2 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027. Aging power transmission infrastructure, coupled with significant investments in renewable energy generation is likely to boost the market. Also, high acceptance of EVs and HEVs in these regions, are expected to bolster the growth of the market. Furthermore, the region has numerous HVDC projects ongoing. For instance, China adopted HVDC systems for its high population that needs a substantial power supply which is also boosting the IGBT and thyristor market.

Based on packaging type, the Asia Pacific IGBT and thyristor market was led by a module segment in 2018 with a decent share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.The IGBT modules are used in various applications, such as in the traction inverters, for the DC-AC stages of uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), energy storage systems, solar inverters, and motor drive applications.

In these applications, the IGBT modules use the narrow mesa IGBT technology in providing high current density and robust short circuit security along with higher blocking voltage to deliver efficient performance.

Overall size of the Asia Pacific IGBT and thyristor market has been derived using primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Asia Pacific IGBT and thyristor market.

It also provides an overview and forecast for the IGBT and thyristor based on all segmentation provided with respect to the Asia Pacific region.Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate and analyze the data.

The participants who take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the IGBT and thyristor industry of APAC. ABB Ltd, Infineon technologies AG, Mitsubishi Technologies AG, Rohm Co Ltd, and Fuji Electric Co Ltd. are some of the players present in the Asia Pacific IGBT and thyristor market.

