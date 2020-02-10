Asia-Pacific's $786M Biosimilar Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market, 2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Biosimilar Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market, By End User (Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes), By Country (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Bangladesh, Pakistan), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market is forecast to reach $786 million by 2024.



Increasing expenditure on healthcare, changing eating habits and growing adoption of sedentary lifestyle are increasing the prevalence of obesity and diabetes, which in turn is driving the sales of biosimilar insulin. Additionally, increasing dependence on packaged food is further fueling growth of the market.



The market is segmented based on end-user, country and company. Based on end-user, the market can be bifurcated into Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes, of which the former segment dominates the market since it is an autoimmune disorder and the body does not produce any insulin.



The major players operating in the biosimilar insulin glargine & lispro market are Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon Limited, Novo Nordisk A/S, Wockhardt, Cipla Limited, Merck Limited, and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market.

To classify and forecast the Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market based on end-user, company and country distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Asia-Pacific Biosimilar Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.3. Unmet Needs & Challenges



5. Global Biosimilar Insulin Market Overview



6. APAC Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast, (2014-2024)

6.1.1. By Value (USD Million) & Volume (Million Units)

6.2. Market Share & Forecast (2014-2024)

6.2.1. By End User (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes)

6.2.2. By Country (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, Bangladesh, Pakistan & Others)

6.2.3. By Company (2018)

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.4. Competition Outlook

6.4.1. Major Insulin Glargine & Lispro Suppliers with products registered and sold

6.5. Country Analysis

6.5.1. China Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market Outlook

6.5.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.5.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.5.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.5.1.2.1. By End User

6.5.2. Japan Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market Outlook

6.5.3. India Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market Outlook

6.5.4. South Korea Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market Outlook

6.5.5. Australia Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market Outlook

6.5.6. ASEAN Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market Outlook

6.5.7. Pakistan Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market Outlook

6.5.8. Bangladesh Insulin Glargine & Lispro Market Outlook



7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Challenges



8. Market Trends & Developments



9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

9.3. Threat of New Suppliers

9.4. Threat of Substitute

9.5. Competitive Rivalry



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competition Outlook

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Basic Financial Details (Revenue, Gross Profit, Net Profit)

10.2.2. Sales Value and Volume of Product of Interest

10.2.3. Key Strategies

10.2.3.1. New Products Launches

10.2.3.2. Product Development Plan

10.2.3.3. Expansion Plan

10.2.4. Supply Chain Analysis

10.2.5. Business Distribution

10.2.6. SWOT Analysis



11. Timelines from Drug Development to Commercial Launch



12. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Sanofi S.A

Biocon Limited

Novo Nordisk A/S

Wockhardt Ltd.

Eli Lily and Company

and Company Julphar Diabetes LLC

SAJA Pharmaceuticals

Gan & Lee Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Cipla Limited

Merck & Co.

