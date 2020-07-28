Asia Superstar Jay Chou's Livestreaming Debut on Kuaishou Attracts 68 Million Viewers

BEIJING, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuaishou, China's leading short video sharing and social networking platform, is pleased to announce that singer, songwriter and Mandopop icon Jay Chou debuted on the livestreaming app on June 26th, attracting more than 68 million total viewers.

When Chou first opened his Kuaishou account in June 2020, he promised fans he would do an online magic show if he reached 10 million followers on the app. Upon reaching that number, Chou kept his promise on July 26, his performance peak CCU (concurrent viewership) reached 6.1 million.

"To be honest, it's definitely harder to perform a live magic show than a live music concert," Chou joked during the livestream in Mandarin. Chou has sold 30 million albums and is one of the best-selling artists in Asia. His newest song, Mojito, has been played more than 19.4 million times since it was first uploaded on YouTube on June 11, 2020. He also played Kato in The Green Hornet, starring Seth Rogen and Christoph Waltz in 2011, and Li in Now You See Me 2, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Mark Ruffalo.

Chou has previously collaborated with Kuaishou on various projects, including a copyright deal that allows Kuaishou to host Chou's more than 170 music clips on the platform, which users can incorporate into their own short Kuaishou videos.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology develops content sharing platforms and makes content production, distribution and consumption fast and easy. Our content recommendation system is built on a deep understanding of our users and the content being shared on our platforms every day.

Our flagship product, Kuaishou, is China's leading short video sharing and social networking platform that enables users to capture the unique and memorable moments of their everyday lives, and to interact with followers in real-time. Our technology offers users a highly personalized experience and encourages members from all communities to create and discover interesting and dynamic content.

Founded in 2011, Kuaishou Technology is headquartered in Beijing with more than 10,000 employees and offices in China, the United States, India and Brazil. Our notable investors include DCM Ventures, Morningside Venture Capital, Sequoia Capital, Temasek Holdings, Tencent and Baidu. For more information, please visit www.kuaishou.com.

March 2011 GIF Kuaishou was created as a product tool for creating animated GIFs

GIF Kuaishou was created as a product tool for creating animated GIFs October 2013 GIF Kuaishou was transformed into a short-form video social platform - Kuaishou

GIF Kuaishou was transformed into a short-form video social platform - Kuaishou January 2015 Kuaishou's DAU (daily active user) exceeded 10 million

Kuaishou's DAU (daily active user) exceeded 10 million September 2017 Kuaishou's total users exceeded 600 million and DAU exceeded 80 million

Kuaishou's total users exceeded 600 million and DAU exceeded 80 million December 2017 Kuaishou's DAU exceeded 100 million

June 2018 Kuaishou Technology completed the acquisition of Acfun, an ACG video community

Kuaishou Technology completed the acquisition of Acfun, an ACG video community May 2019 Kuaishou's DAU exceeded 200 million

Kuaishou's DAU exceeded 200 million March 2020 Kuaishou's DAU exceeded 300 million

Kuaishou's DAU exceeded 300 million July 2020 Kuaishou's Livestream DAU surpassed 170 million

To download Kuaishou, click here.

SOURCE Kuaishou Technology

Related Links

http://www.kuaishou.com

