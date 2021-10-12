ASIA The Official Live Bootlegs Volume 1 Out on November 26th

ASIA: Geoff Downes (The Buggles, YES, keyboards), Steve Howe (YES, guitars), Carl Palmer (Emerson, Lake & Palmer, drums) and John Wetton (King Crimson, UK, bass/vocals), took the world by storm with their eponymous debut album, globally the biggest-selling album of 1982, and the single Heat Of The Moment.

The Official Live Bootlegs Volume 1 celebrates the huge appeal of the concert tours that followed ASIA's first two albums in 1982 and 1983. The success continued following ASIA's 25th anniversary reunion in 2006 and three more highly acclaimed albums. The slipcase boxset features 5 x 2CD concerts from 1982 (Buffalo, NY, USA), 1983 (Worcester, MA, USA), 2007 (São Paulo, Brazil), 2008 (Tokyo, Japan) and 2010 (London, UK)

"This historical collection represents some of our finest and most defining live moments," says Geoff Downes, "from the very first ASIA tour in 1982 and the Alpha tour the following year through three of our many 'Reunion' shows. It was such a privilege to take ASIA's music to these different continents and feel the warmth and support from fans all over the world. We hope this brings back great memories and inspires others to appreciate the music of ASIA".

The recordings are presented together in a superb collector's edition boxset with original artwork by Roger Dean, who created all of ASIA's album artwork. ASIA, The Official Live Bootlegs, Volume 1 is available as a 10CD boxset and Digital Album on 26th November 2021 through BMG Records.

ASIA was a true 'supergroup' had already amassed tens of millions of record sales with their collective bands of the 70s. Leaving behind their progressive roots, ASIA embraced the commercial FM rock sound that dominated US airwaves and took that, and the new MTV video channel, by storm. The single Heat Of The Moment was a world-wide monster smash and their eponymous 1982 debut album spent an incredible 9 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard chart as ASIA became the biggest selling album of the year and world tour dates sold out.

A second album, Alpha, was released in 1983. The four original members reconvened in 2006 for a world tour, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of that incredible success, and the album Phoenix followed. The band would also release Omega, XXX and Gravitas.

Steve Howe stepped back from ASIA to concentrate on his work with YES and was absent for 2014's Gravitas. Following this tour came the news of John Wetton's treatment for cancer, a fight he sadly lost in 2017.

Website: https://originalasia.com/

SOURCE BMG Los Angeles