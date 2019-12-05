NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

SUBMARKET: Regional Markets

Asia vaccines market is estimated at $7bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the first half of the forecast period. The Japanese vaccines market held 30% share of the Asian vaccines market in 2018.



Report Scope

- Asia Vaccines Market revenue forecasts to 2029

- Asia Vaccines Market revenue forecasts to 2029 by Vaccine Technology:

- Conjugate Vaccines

- Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines

- Live Attenuated Vaccines

- Recombinant Vaccines

- Toxoid Vaccines

- Asia Vaccines Market revenue forecasts to 2029 by Indication:

- Influenza

- Hepatitis

- Polio

- Meningococcal

- DTP

- Rotavirus

- MMR

- HPV

- Others

Asia Vaccines Market Forecast to 2029

- Asia Vaccines Market revenue forecasts to 2029 by Country:

- Japan

- China

- India

- Australia

- South Korea

- Vietnam

- Philippines

- Thailand

- Indonesia

- Rest of Asia

Further segmented by indication and vaccine technology.

- Profiles of the selected leading companies:

- Astellas

- AstraZeneca

- CSL, Ltd.

- Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

- GlaxoSmithKline

- Johnson & Johnson

- Merck

- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

- Pfizer

- Sanofi

- Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

- Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd.

- Takeda

- This report provides a Pipeline Analysis

- This report discusses factors that drive and restrain the market. This report also discusses trends and opportunities in the market.



- Key Questions Answered by this Report:

- What is the current size of Asia vaccines market? How much will this market be worth from 2018 to 2029?

- What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape Asia vaccines market over the next ten years?

- What are the main segments within Asia vaccines market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2018 to 2029? How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

- What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

- What are the largest national markets for the Asian vaccines market? What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years? What are their revenue potentials to 2029?

- Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments and prospects?



