Asian American Advocacy Fund Endorses Alex Wan for Georgia House District 57

ATLANTA, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Atlanta City Councilmember Alex Wan, a long-time Morningside homeowner and civic leader, has been endorsed by the Asian American Advocacy Fund.

In making the endorsement, the AAAF notes, "(we are) excited to highlight our endorsement for Alex Wan in his race for Georgia State House of Representatives District 57. He has been an invaluable advocate for marginalized communities through his service on the Mayor's LGBTQ+ Advisory Board, and the work he does for at-risk youth in Atlanta. We are excited to support Alex for HD 57 because we know he will be an excellent advocate for Asian Americans, LBGTQ+ people, and communities of color across the State."

Wan has called District 57 home for more than 25 years. As an Atlanta City Council member for Council District 6 (2010-2017), he represented an area much of which overlaps House District 57 . Since that time, he continues his community service as the Fulton/Atlanta citizen representative on the Atlanta Regional Commission Board and as a member of the Mayor's LGBTQ Advisory Board.

"My volunteerism began in the Chinese American community through organizations, just as the Asian population in Atlanta was starting to grow significantly, so it is especially an honor to earn the endorsement of the Asian American Advocacy Fund," Wan says. "My work as one of the few Asian American elected officials in Georgia and in the Southeast is obviously not complete, as evidenced by the discriminatory environment that still pervades our state and country, especially words and deeds that try to link the COVID-19 pandemic to Chinese Americans and others of Asian descent."

Among his work in the community, he served on the boards of numerous Asian American and LGBTQ organizations that have led voter registration and turnout initiatives. Voter protection continues as a strong theme, including through his current campaign, particularly given confusion over widespread absentee voting in the wake of COVID-19.

"The AAAF's endorsement is a vote of confidence in my capacity to champion our community's priorities – in fact, the priorities, values and vision of myriad communities across this diverse district," Wan says.

In addition to being endorsed by the Asian American Advocacy Fund , Wan also is endorsed in this race by Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore, the LGBTQ Victory Fund and Planned Parenthood Southeast Advocates .

He is Executive Director of Horizons Atlanta, a nonprofit that provides tuition-free summer enrichment programs for children from traditionally underserved communities. Wan currently serves on Boards of Directors for the Piedmont Park Conservancy and Live Thrive Atlanta, a recycling and sustainability focused nonprofit. While on City Council, he introduced the legislation establishing CHaRM/Live Thrive Atlanta – along with Council colleague Carla Smith.

Wan holds a Bachelor's in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Tech and a Finance MBA from Wharton Business School and has completed educational programs at Dartmouth and Harvard. For more information about Wan and his campaign: www.AlexWanForAtlanta.com .

