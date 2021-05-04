Asian Financial Society Issues Statement on Violence Against Asian American and Pacific Islanders

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian Financial Society (AFS) strongly condemns acts of bias and violence against Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community members and businesses. We are deeply saddened to see the horrific tragedies against AAPI individuals, groups, and businesses over the past few months. The AAPI community has silently endured racism, bias, and prejudice for many years but such collective horror and injustice shall not be tolerated further.

AFS has always stood against discrimination of any form and will continue to denounce hate and stand up against acts of violence and discrimination that have become far too commonplace in our society. AFS values diversity and inclusion and will continue to work together with groups and individuals to address racism and violence in our community.

AFS calls for solidarity against hate and urges action from elected officials, law enforcement, civil rights groups, and businesses to eradicate the menace of xenophobia, discrimination, and harassment against the AAPI community.

Action Program

AFS values diversity, justice, and inclusion. With the determination to fight for change, AFS established an Anti-Hate Taskforce to recommend anti-hate related corporate policies, design and conduct member activities, and collaborate with other groups and organizations to address racism and violence in our community and protect members of AFS. Programs under development include:

Allyship and solidarity to prevent harassment and attacks.

Showcasing AAPI contributions to the U.S. economy and culture.

Defense against slurs.

Boardroom initiative: promoting AAPI into the board room to become advocates for the whole community.

The New Voice for AAPI: supporting policies, regulations, and laws for the equity and welfare of the Asian American community; holding public servants accountable.

Using media to educate and raise awareness.

Asian Students in the USA : Who is the real winner?

: Who is the real winner? China Initiative: National Security or New Mercantilism.

Belt and Road Initiative: Facts and Fiction.

If you wish to join us in this work, please email: [email protected] and share your passion and care for AAPI culture and achievements with us.

About Asian Financial Society

The Asian Financial Society (AFS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in New York City in 1984 by a group of successful Asian financial professionals working on Wall Street. They shared the vision that one day Asia's economy will play a vital role in global financial markets and welcomed those who are interested in advancing trades, financial interests, Asian cultures, and businesses to join

Almost 40 years later, Asia's financial impact is felt across the globe and AFS has grown to include more than 4,000 members from major financial institutions worldwide. AFS has expanded from New York City to six countries in Asia, including all top-tier cities and regions within China. Also, there are more than 15,000 affiliates connected through the AFS email network.

AFS is committed to bridging business opportunities between Asia and the U.S. and promoting the professional development of our highly diverse and talented membership base.

Related Images

asian-financial-society.jpg

Asian Financial Society

Professional Legacy Since 1984

SOURCE Asian Financial Society