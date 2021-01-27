Asian Hall of Fame Announces $250,000 Founders Match Campaign And Call For New Directors And Trustees To Join Its Expanding Leadership

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian Hall of Fame announced the launch of a $250,000 Founders Match Campaign generously provided by the Robert Chinn Foundation, and an expansion of its Founding Board of Governors and Global Council. Both efforts come as the charity works to broaden its philanthropic impact and advance its global vision.

"As our organization begins our exciting new phase of growth, it is critical that we invite the right directors and trustees to champion our Founders Season and the Founders Match Campaign," states Karen Wong, Founder/President of the Board. Nominations may be submitted to Wong at [email protected].

Asian Hall of Fame was established in 2004 to honor Asian achievement, inspire the next generation, and build a leadership community of Asian Pacific Americans. In 2020 it broadened its philanthropic vision by including international Asians, native Americans, indigenous Asians, and becoming a public charity. As a grantee of the Robert Chinn Foundation, it presents year-round cultural and leadership events to advance its mission of increasing Asian leadership representation and equitable access to excellence.

Seattle financial pioneer Robert Chinn's legacy began when he founded United Savings and Loan in 1960, the first Asian-owned bank in the United States. He did so to help fight economic racism against Asians by providing equitable access to small business loans and mortgages to families in the Seattle area.

Six-generation Robert Chinn Foundation is a Seattle-based private philanthropy that advances artistic excellence, youth development, and cross-cultural narratives. One of the first Asian family foundations in America, it has over the past 35 years advanced equitable access to opportunities through its Asian Resource Center, by establishing the Asian Hall of Fame, and supporting hundreds of local and national charitable programs.

Established in 2004, Asian Hall of Fame is a global recognition program that celebrates and promotes Asian excellence across disciplines. Year-round events culminate in an annual induction ceremony that has honored martial arts icon Bruce Lee, Olympic skating champion Kristi Yamaguchi, broadcast journalist Connie Chung, among others. For more information, visit www.asianhalloffame.org.

