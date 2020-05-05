Asian Hall of Fame Influencers Join Forces in Mother's Day Concert

SEATTLE, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Got Talent classical-crossover artist Maki Mae headlines the Asian Hall of Fame Mother's Day Concert with Jimmy Kimmel Live! guitarist Toshi Yanagi, and pianist for Annie Lenox and eight other Grammy Award-winners Ed Roth. The free livestream from Los Angeles is on Sunday, May 10 at 3:00 p.m. PST and the concert link is on the Asian Hall of Fame website.

Virtuoso violinist, concert pianist, 13-language soprano Maki Mae. Asian Hall of Fame influencers join forces in Medical Response Fund PSA. One of the oldest Asian family philanthropies in America, the Robert Chinn Foundation was established to continue the vision of prominent Seattle financier Robert Chinn to help advance Asian leadership, legacy, and unity. (PRNewsfoto/Robert Chinn Foundation)

Donations support the Asian Hall of Fame Medical Response Fund which deploys PPE to frontline workers fighting COVID-19. Gifts at all levels are recognized on the Asian Hall of Fame online honor roll, and gifts over $25 receive a new Asian Hall of Fame lapel pin.

Virtuoso violinist, concert pianist, and 13-language soprano Maki Mae will present uplifting favorites including "You Raise Me Up" and Schubert's "Ave Maria." 11-year old Aubrey Leonard will perform Queen's "We are the Champions."

The Mother's Day Concert debuts the Asian Hall of Fame PSA featuring Olympic medalists Apolo Ohno, J.R. Celski, Nathan Adrian and Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan, Monster Products founder and CEO Noel Lee, Dancing with the Stars Cheryl Burke, Emmy Award-winning producer Marc Anthony Nicholas, former White House physician and retired Navy admiral Dr. Connie Mariano, and Iron Chef Morimoto.

Greetings will air from Asian Hall of Fame Chairman James G.W. Reed, Robert Chinn Foundation President Karen Wong, Treasurer Stephanie Garrett, Assistant Treasurer Letitia Fong, Secretary Taylor Shimizu, Chair Sue Taylor, Board of Governor Bill Hsu, and other leaders.

Seattle-based Robert Chinn Foundation launched the Asian Hall of Fame Medical Response Fund during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month to fulfill a critical need for PPE and help reverse Asia phobia. The Foundation released its anti-hate open letter and joined forces with Admerasia, NextShark, and other high-impact groups in the Racism Is Contagious movement. Hospitals and workers from across the country have already requested urgent PPE shipments through the Asian Hall of Fame online request form.

About Asian Hall of Fame

Asian Hall of Fame inducts national and international Asians across disciplines and serves as a vital partner in elevating the Asian community globally. The recognition program is directed by Robert Chinn Foundation, one of the first Asian family philanthropies in America. Visit www.asianhalloffame.org or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Asian Hall of Fame

Related Links

https://www.asianhalloffame.org

