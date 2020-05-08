Asian Hall of Fame Presents Mother's Day Concert

Maki Mae is Chinese/Japanese-American and trained at Johns Hopkins University's Peabody Conservatory. The artist sings in 13 languages and won international competitions for violin and opera. The Mother's Day Concert will feature modern and traditional classics such as Ave Maria, You Raise Me Up, and other beautiful music for all ages.

Asian Hall of Fame celebrities will air their public service announcement during the concert. The video supports the Asian Hall of Fame Medical Response Fund to deliver PPE to COVID-19 front line workers. Stars in the PSA include Olympic medalists, Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan, and other influencers. The Medical Response Fund also hopes to deliver a message of service and solidarity to reverse Asia phobia.

The foundation released their anti-hate letter during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and joined the Racism Is Contagious movement. The free concert is on Sunday, May 10 at 3:00 p.m. PST and the concert link is on the Asian Hall of Fame website at https://www.asianhalloffame.org/. Guests who are inspired to contribute are recognized on the Asian Hall of Fame online donor wall, and gifts start at $5.

Media Contact:

Maki Hsieh, CEO

[email protected]

SOURCE Asian Hall of Fame

Related Links

https://www.asianhalloffame.org

