Asian World Film Festival Announces Competition, Centerpiece, and Special Screenings Line-Up

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) today unveiled its Competition, Centerpiece, and Special Screenings slate. The three Festival programs will together showcase fiction and documentary features from at least 14 nations, highlighting this year's theme of unity. The schedule will include at least seven Academy Award for Best International Feature Film submissions and tributes to celebrated Chinese-American actresses Lisa Lu and Nancy Kwan and Vietnamese-American actress Kieu Chinh. The closing night film will be South Korea's official submission to the 2022 Academy Awards®, Escape from Mogadishu. The AWFF, now in its seventh year, will take place November 1 – 11, 2021 at the Landmark Theater, West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles.
"AWFF's Competition, Centerpiece, and Special Screening series will spotlight the stories, passions, and convictions of a wide swath of accomplished and emerging Asian, Middle Eastern, and Asian-American filmmakers, adding a window to Africa," said Georges N. Chamchoun, AWFF executive director. "They shared the determination to create films for your reflection and enjoyment despite the challenges of the past two years and to pay tribute to the hope of unity."
The Competition lineup includes the U.S. premiere of Kyrgyzstan's Shambala, the country's official Oscar submission. The Centerpiece movie is the documentary Qazaq: History of the Golden Man, directed by Igor Lopatonok and featuring Oliver Stone, also a producer who will attend the screening.
Among the Special Screenings is the world premiere of director Michael Pascal's documentary feature We Are Not Alone, followed by a live Q&A with spiritual leader Deepak Chopra. Additional U.S. premieres in the festival include Lebanon's Yusif and Kyrgyzstan's The Road to Eden.
Serving on the 2021 AWFF jury are: Sydney Levine, film consultant (jury President); Loni Anderson, actress, author, activist; Andrzej Bartkowiak, cinematographer; Lianne Hu, film producer, writer, actor, businessperson; Cheng Sim-Lim, film curator; Peter Luo, film producer, business person; Arati Misro, film producer, and Ivana Nguyen, film producer, actress.
Additional programming will be announced in the coming week.
2021 OFFICIAL SELECTION - IN COMPETITION
(** Official Submission, 94th Academy Awards®)
Should the Wind Drop (Armenia), drama, directed by Nora Martirosyan **
Yuni (Indonesia), drama, directed by Kamila Andini **
Shambala (Kyrgyzstan), drama, directed by Artykpai Suyundukov **
U.S. premiere
Al Garib (The Stranger) (Palestine), drama, directed by Ameer Fakher Eldin,
Sponsored by Jackson Market **
Let It Be Morning (Israel), drama, directed by Eran Kolirin **
Pebbles (India), drama, directed by P.S. Vinothraj **
Brighton 4th (Georgia), drama, directed by Levan Koguash Vili **
200 Meters (Palestine), thriller, directed by Ameen Nayfeh
Asu (Sri Lanka), drama, directed by Sanjeewa Pushpakumara
Fire (Kazakhstan), comedy, directed by Aizhan Kassymbek
2021 OFFICIAL SELECTION, NON-COMPETITIVE
The Road to Eden (Kyrgyzstan), drama, directed by Dastan Zhaparuulu and Bakyt Mukul
U.S. premiere
Wuhan Wuhan (China), documentary, directed by Yung Chang,
Presented by Starlight Media
Raging Fire (Hong Kong), action thriller, directed by Benny Chan,
Presented by Well Go, USA
A Writer's Odyssey (China), action fantasy, directed by Lu Yang
Yusif (Lebanon), psychological thriller, directed by Mohamad Kazeem Fayad (Kazim Fayad), Sponsored by Regals de Bretagne
2021 CENTERPIECE FILM
Qazaq History of the Golden Man (USA), documentary, directed by Igor Lopatonok
2021 SPECIAL SCREENINGS
Flower Drum Song (USA, 1961), musical, directed by Henry Koster,
60th Anniversary, actress Nancy Kwan to attend
The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu (USA), comedy, directed by Anna Chi,
Tribute to Lisa Lu's 65th anniversary in entertainment, cast and crew appearances
The Villainess (2017), South Korea, thriller, directed by Jung Byung-gil
Presented by the Korean Cultural Center, Los Angeles
Ahimsa Gandhi: The Power of the Powerless (India) documentary, directed by Ramesh Sharma
Americanish (USA) comedy, directed by Iman K. Zawahry
Fathers (Cambodia), drama, directed by Huy Yaleng
Journey from the Fall (USA, 2006), drama, directed by Ham Tran
Tribute to the movie's 15th anniversary. Actress Kieu Chinh will appear in-person, followed by book signing with Kieu Chinh, Vietnamese American actress, humanitarian, lecturer, and philanthropist.
Dawn of Thunder (The Origin of Sango): Sneak Screening of the animated feature by GDN Studios Nigeria. World Premiere
Covid-19 protocol: The AWFF is committed to the safety of all participants at all events and venues and will adhere to the standards set by the City of Los Angeles.
