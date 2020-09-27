Asia's Largest Railway Station Uses Yingli's High-Efficiency Solar Products

The distributed solar power project on the roof of the Xiong'an Station is supervised by the State Grid Hebei Construction Company. 42,000 square meters of PV modules are laid in this phase, with a total installed capacity of 6MW and an average annual power generation of 5.8 million kilowatt hours. The project incorporates Yingli high-efficiency modules, which not only have an attractive appearance to suit the environment, but also have proven quality, high reliability, low degradation and long product warranty. Solar energy will provide 20% of the electricity for the operation of this railway station, and it will be demonstration of clean energy in a public transportation facility.

SOURCE Yingli Energy (China) Company Limited