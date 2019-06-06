Asia's Leading Companies Celebrated at the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

SINGAPORE, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan named some of Asia's leading companies recognized for their achievements in its recipients list for the Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards earlier today.

Mr. Shivaji Das, Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan noted that the awards identify and honor the best in class companies which have continually demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.

The nominated companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2019 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.

ASIA-PACIFIC Asia-Pacific Medical Computing Solutions Company of the Year ADVANTECH CO., LTD Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Services Company of the Year AERODYNE GROUP Asia-Pacific Biotech Entrepreneurial Company of the Year AUM BIOSCIENCES Asia-Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year EDOTCO GROUP Asia-Pacific CRO Customer Service Leadership Award EPS HOLDINGS, INC. Asia-Pacific Inorganic Disinfectants for Healthcare Industries New Product Innovation Award LOCAL POWER CO LTD Asia-Pacific Neurodegenerative Disease Management Technology Innovation Award TAURX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD Asia-Pacific Biotech CRO Company of the Year NOVOTECH, THE ASIA PACIFIC CRO Asia-Pacific Data Center Power Systems Customer Value Leadership Award VERTIV CO. Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Solutions Growth Excellence Leadership Award VERTIV CO.

SOUTHEAST ASIA Southeast Asia Stem Cell Banking Growth Excellence Leadership Award MEDEZE COUNTRY Indonesia Payment Gateway Company of the Year FASPAY Indonesia Healthcare IT Growth Excellence Leadership Award HOPE BY PT MEDIA TIGA WARNA Indonesia Digital Service Provider of the Year PT TELEKOMUNIKASI SELULAR Malaysia Aesthetic Medicine Growth Excellence Leadership Award 1 DOC MEDICAL GROUP SDN BHD Malaysia Home Water Filter Customer Value Leadership Award CUCKOO Malaysia Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Services Company of the Year OFO TECH SDN BHD Malaysia Solar Power Company of the Year DITROLIC SDN BHD Malaysia Express Logistics Service Customer Value Leadership Award GD EXPRESS SDN BHD Malaysia Smart Waste Solutions Company of the Year KDEB WASTE MANAGEMENT SDN BHD Malaysia Facilities Management Company of the Year UEM EDGENTA BERHAD Malaysia Property Development Growth Excellence Leadership Award UOA DEVELOPMENT BHD Thailand IOT Services Provider of the Year ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PLC Thailand Stem Cell Banking Company of the Year MEDEZE Thailand Data Center Services Competitive Strategy Innovation Leadership Award SUPERNAP (THAILAND) CO., LTD Philippines Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry - Overall Experience UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES Philippines Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry - Branch Experience UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES Philippines Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry - ATM Experience UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES Philippines Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry - Mobile Experience UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES Philippines Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry - Net Promoter Score UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES Vietnam Hospital of the Year HOAN MY MEDICAL CORPORATION

