Asia's Leading Companies Celebrated at the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

SINGAPORE, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan named some of Asia's leading companies recognized for their achievements in its recipients list for the Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards earlier today.

Mr. Shivaji Das, Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan noted that the awards identify and honor the best in class companies which have continually demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.

The nominated companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2019 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.

ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific Medical Computing Solutions Company of the Year

ADVANTECH CO., LTD

Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Services Company of the Year

AERODYNE GROUP

Asia-Pacific Biotech Entrepreneurial Company of the Year

AUM BIOSCIENCES

Asia-Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year

EDOTCO GROUP

Asia-Pacific CRO Customer Service Leadership Award

EPS HOLDINGS, INC.

Asia-Pacific Inorganic Disinfectants for Healthcare Industries New Product Innovation Award

LOCAL POWER CO LTD

Asia-Pacific Neurodegenerative Disease Management Technology Innovation Award

TAURX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

Asia-Pacific Biotech CRO Company of the Year

NOVOTECH, THE ASIA PACIFIC CRO

Asia-Pacific Data Center Power Systems Customer Value Leadership Award

VERTIV CO.

Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Solutions Growth Excellence Leadership Award

VERTIV CO.

SOUTHEAST ASIA

Southeast Asia Stem Cell Banking Growth Excellence Leadership Award

MEDEZE

COUNTRY

Indonesia  Payment Gateway Company of the Year

FASPAY

Indonesia Healthcare IT Growth Excellence Leadership Award

HOPE BY PT MEDIA TIGA WARNA

Indonesia Digital Service Provider of the Year

PT TELEKOMUNIKASI SELULAR

Malaysia Aesthetic Medicine Growth Excellence Leadership Award

1 DOC MEDICAL GROUP SDN BHD

Malaysia Home Water Filter Customer Value Leadership Award

CUCKOO

Malaysia Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Services Company of the Year

OFO TECH SDN BHD

Malaysia Solar Power Company of the Year

DITROLIC SDN BHD

Malaysia Express Logistics Service Customer Value Leadership Award

GD EXPRESS SDN BHD

Malaysia Smart Waste Solutions Company of the Year

KDEB WASTE MANAGEMENT SDN BHD

Malaysia Facilities Management Company of the Year

UEM EDGENTA BERHAD

Malaysia Property Development Growth Excellence Leadership Award

UOA DEVELOPMENT BHD

Thailand IOT Services Provider of the Year

ADVANCED INFO SERVICE PLC

Thailand Stem Cell Banking Company of the Year

MEDEZE

Thailand Data Center Services Competitive Strategy Innovation Leadership Award

SUPERNAP (THAILAND) CO., LTD

Philippines Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry  - Overall Experience

UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES

Philippines Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry - Branch Experience

UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES

Philippines Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry - ATM Experience

UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES

Philippines Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry - Mobile Experience

UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES

Philippines Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry - Net Promoter Score

UNION BANK OF THE PHILIPPINES

Vietnam Hospital of the Year

HOAN MY MEDICAL CORPORATION

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.

