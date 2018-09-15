Asia's No. 1 Dairy Enterprise Yili Group Expands Its "Global Network" to Indonesia, Aiming to Share a Healthy Life with the World

The 11 different flavors of Joyday ice cream launched today are based on wide market surveys, delicate research and refined production craft. They are premium products that are first launched into Indonesia and very soon will appear in other Southeast Asian countries. All 11 flavors are in line with international standards and have obtained qualifications and permission to access the Indonesian market. Zhang Jianqiu, CEO of Yili Group said, "We'll transfer Yili quality to the whole world."

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd, a provider of healthy and nutritious dairy products, is China's largest dairy producer with the most complete product lines. Rabobank released the "Global Dairy Top 20 Report 2018" where Yili Group stays firm in the first dairy camp in the world and maintains the indisputable position of No. 1 in Asia. Several outstanding Chinese enterprises are blooming on the global market and becoming a new force that shall not be overlooked by the world; Examples include China's Midea Group successfully acquiring Kuka Robotics, a very famous German company and China's Geely acquiring Volvo. Today, Yili Group announced that to make an all-round launch on Southeast Asian market, it has directly unlocked the door of Indonesia's market with new products, making a new growth pole for Yili.

"Today, the global launch of Joyday is a milestone, it tells the world that Yili is about to enter into Southeast Asian market. With nutritious and delicious dairy products, Yili has been endeavoring to carve out a 'Silk Road of Dairy' to share a healthy life with people all around the world. This is not just another strategic move following ambitious initiatives, like establishing of European Innovation Center, Oceania Dairy Production Base and SINO-U.S. Food Wisdom Valley. By tapping into Southeast Asian market, it transfers to the whole world Yili Quality, advocates a healthier lifestyle and builds up a bridge of friendship over all continents," said Zhang Jianqiu during the launch event.

As of today, Joyday ice cream has been launched in four main cities of Indonesia - Jakarta, Medan, Surabaya and Bandung. By virtue of their premium materials, top-notch production craft and enriched marketing channels, Yili has succeeded in the first battle. Local customers are responding very positively to Joyday and are lining up all over to have a taste of the new brand.

Zhang Jianqiu said, "By the end of this year, Yili products will cover over 20 cities in Indonesia. More customers will be able to enjoy the cool and refreshing taste."

Because of the huge market potential, Indonesia has always been a place of strategic importance for global enterprises. Today, among China's dairy enterprises, Yili Group is the first to have opened up Indonesian market; by doing so, it has set up another pillar on the global layout that radiates to all the 10 Southeast Asian countries as the next in step in Yili's move toward globalization.

