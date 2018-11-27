Asia's Top Companies Recognized at the 2018 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan honored Asia's leading companies at its 11th annual Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet held on 27 November at the Shangri-La Hotel Singapore.

Mr. Shivaji Das, Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan noted that the annual awards was held to honor and recognize companies that have pushed the boundaries of excellence in Asia-Pacific.

Award recipients at Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards 2018

"We are delighted to highlight best practices and honor companies that have delivered excellence in their respective industries. Through this recognition, Frost & Sullivan hopes that the companies will continue to excel and spur them to further achievements," he added.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.

The nominated companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2018 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.

GLOBAL

2018 Global Halal Glove Company of the Year

KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES BHD

2018 Global Medical Glove Technology Innovation Award

SMART GLOVE HOLDINGS

2018 Global API Manufacturing (Oligonucleotide) Growth Excellence Leadership Award

ST PHARM

2018 Global Integrated  Drug R & D Services Competitive Strategy Innovation & Leadership Award

WUXI APPTEC

ASIA-PACIFIC

2018 Asia-Pacific OSS/BSS Vendor of the Year

AMDOCS

2018 Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Company of the Year

AMWAY

2018 Asia Pacific Outbound Systems Market Share Leadership Award

ASPECT SOFTWARE (ASIA PACIFIC) PTE LTD

2018 Asia-Pacific Contact Center Applications Growth Excellence Leadership Award

ASPECT SOFTWARE (ASIA PACIFIC) PTE LTD

2018 Asia-Pacific CRO Customer Value Leadership Award

COVANCE INC

2018 Asia Pacific Renewable Inverter Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

DESTIN POWER INC

2018 Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year

DHL eCOMMERCE

2018 Asia-Pacific Customer Experience System Integrator of the Year

DIMENSION DATA ASIA PACIFIC

2018 Asia-Pacific Demand-Side Management Growth Excellence Leadership Award

GRIDWIZ, INC.

2018 Asia Pacific Process Safety Systems Industry Growth Excellence Leadership Award

HIMA

2018 Asia-Pacific Self-Service Contact Centre Application Vendor of the Year

HUAWEI

2018 Asia-Pacific Telecom Equipment Vendor of the Year

HUAWEI

2018 Asia-Pacific AMI Solutions Company of the Year

ITRON INC

2018 Asia Pacific Secondary Battery Technology Innovation Award

JENAX INC.

2018 Asia Pacific Facilities Management Company of the Year

JLL

2018 Asia-Pacific Logistics Service Provider of the Year

KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK 

2018 Asia-Pacific Road Transportation Service Provider of the Year

KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK 

2018 Asia-Pacific Omni-Channel Logistics Service Provider of the Year

LF LOGISTICS

2018 Asia-Pacific Warehouse Service Provider of the Year

LF LOGISTICS

2018 Asia-Pacific Logistics Facilities Developer of the Year

MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST MANAGEMENT LTD

2018 Asia-Pacific Clinical Trial IT Solutions Provider of the Year

MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS

2018 Asia-Pacific Biotech CRO Company of the Year

NOVOTECH, THE ASIA PACIFIC CRO

2018 Asia-Pacific Cloud Contact Center Service Provider of the Year 

ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES

2018 Asia-Pacific Cloud UC Growth Excellence Leadership Award

ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES

2018 Asia-Pacific Data Communication Service Provider of The Year

ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES

2018 Asia-Pacific Data Center Infrastructure Service Provider of the Year

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

2018 Asia-Pacific UPS Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC

2018 Asia-Pacific Liquid Chromatograph - Mass Spectrometry New Product Innovation Award

SHIMADZU

2018 Asia Pacific Bottled Water Company of the Year

SPRITZER

2018 Asia-Pacific Property Development Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award

SUNWAY BERHAD

2018 Asia-Pacific Managed UC Services Provider of the Year

TATA COMMUNICATIONS

2018 Asia Pacific Smart Utility Communications Platform Company of the Year

TRILLIANT HOLDINGS INC

2018 Asia Pacific Customer Contact Optimization Solutions Vendor of the Year

VERINT SYSTEMS

SOUTHEAST ASIA

2018 Southeast Asia Unified Communications System Integrator of the Year

DIMENSION DATA ASIA PACIFIC

2018 Southeast Asia Managed Security Service Provider of the Year

TRUSTWAVE, A SINGTEL COMPANY

COUNTRY

2018 Australia Customer Contact Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year

STELLAR

2018 Cambodia Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year

SMART AXIATA CO., LTD

2018 Cambodia Mobile Service Provider of the Year

SMART AXIATA CO., LTD

2018 Indonesia Healthcare IT Company of the Year

PT. QPRO SUKSES MANDIRI

2018 Indonesia Smart City infrastructure Service Provider of the Year

LINTASARTA

Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Indonesia - Overall Experience

PT TELEKOMUNIKASI SELULAR

Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Indonesia -Online Experience

PT TELEKOMUNIKASI SELULAR

2018 Japan Managed Security Service Provider of the Year

NRI SECURETECHNOLOGIES

2018 North American Artificial Intelligence for Aging Research and Drug Development Technology Innovation Award

INSILICO MEDICINE , INC. 

2018 Philippines Contact Center System Integrator of the Year

DTSI GROUP

2018 Philippines Cloud Infrastructure Service Provider of the Year

GLOBE TELECOM

2018 Philippines Data Center Service Provider of the Year

GLOBE TELECOM

2018 Philippines Facilities Management Customer Value Leadership Award

FPD ASIA PROPERTY SERVICES, INC.

2018 Philippines Property Development Growth Excellence Leadership Award

SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC.

2018 Singapore Data Center Competitive Strategy Innovation & Leadership Award

SINGTEL

2018 Singapore Managed Security Service Provider of the Year

TRUSTWAVE, A SINGTEL COMPANY

2018 Singapore Mobile Wallet Platform Growth Excellence Leadership Award

MATCHMOVE PAY

2018 Singapore Wholesale Colocation Data Center Service Provider of the Year

KEPPEL DATA CENTRES

2018 South Korea Managed Security Service Provider of the Year

AHNLAB

2018 Taiwan Data Center Service Provider of the Year

CHUNGHWA TELECOM

2018 Taiwan Mobile Service Provider of the Year

CHUNGHWA TELECOM

2018 Vietnam Hospital of the Year

HOAN MY MEDICAL CORPORATION

2018 China Contact Center Outsourcing Growth Excellence Leadership Award

TELEPERFORMANCE CHINA

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?   Contact Us:     Start the discussion

Media Contact

Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications – Asia-Pacific
Phone: +65.6890.0926
Email: melissa.tan@frost.com

