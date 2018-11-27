Asia's Top Companies Recognized at the 2018 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

"We are delighted to highlight best practices and honor companies that have delivered excellence in their respective industries. Through this recognition, Frost & Sullivan hopes that the companies will continue to excel and spur them to further achievements," he added.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.

The nominated companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2018 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.

GLOBAL 2018 Global Halal Glove Company of the Year KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES BHD 2018 Global Medical Glove Technology Innovation Award SMART GLOVE HOLDINGS 2018 Global API Manufacturing (Oligonucleotide) Growth Excellence Leadership Award ST PHARM 2018 Global Integrated Drug R & D Services Competitive Strategy Innovation & Leadership Award WUXI APPTEC ASIA-PACIFIC 2018 Asia-Pacific OSS/BSS Vendor of the Year AMDOCS 2018 Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Company of the Year AMWAY 2018 Asia Pacific Outbound Systems Market Share Leadership Award ASPECT SOFTWARE (ASIA PACIFIC) PTE LTD 2018 Asia-Pacific Contact Center Applications Growth Excellence Leadership Award ASPECT SOFTWARE (ASIA PACIFIC) PTE LTD 2018 Asia-Pacific CRO Customer Value Leadership Award COVANCE INC 2018 Asia Pacific Renewable Inverter Product Line Strategy Leadership Award DESTIN POWER INC 2018 Asia-Pacific E-Commerce Logistics Service Provider of the Year DHL eCOMMERCE 2018 Asia-Pacific Customer Experience System Integrator of the Year DIMENSION DATA ASIA PACIFIC 2018 Asia-Pacific Demand-Side Management Growth Excellence Leadership Award GRIDWIZ, INC. 2018 Asia Pacific Process Safety Systems Industry Growth Excellence Leadership Award HIMA 2018 Asia-Pacific Self-Service Contact Centre Application Vendor of the Year HUAWEI 2018 Asia-Pacific Telecom Equipment Vendor of the Year HUAWEI 2018 Asia-Pacific AMI Solutions Company of the Year ITRON INC 2018 Asia Pacific Secondary Battery Technology Innovation Award JENAX INC. 2018 Asia Pacific Facilities Management Company of the Year JLL 2018 Asia-Pacific Logistics Service Provider of the Year KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK 2018 Asia-Pacific Road Transportation Service Provider of the Year KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK 2018 Asia-Pacific Omni-Channel Logistics Service Provider of the Year LF LOGISTICS 2018 Asia-Pacific Warehouse Service Provider of the Year LF LOGISTICS 2018 Asia-Pacific Logistics Facilities Developer of the Year MAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST MANAGEMENT LTD 2018 Asia-Pacific Clinical Trial IT Solutions Provider of the Year MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS 2018 Asia-Pacific Biotech CRO Company of the Year NOVOTECH, THE ASIA PACIFIC CRO 2018 Asia-Pacific Cloud Contact Center Service Provider of the Year ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES 2018 Asia-Pacific Cloud UC Growth Excellence Leadership Award ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES 2018 Asia-Pacific Data Communication Service Provider of The Year ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES 2018 Asia-Pacific Data Center Infrastructure Service Provider of the Year SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC 2018 Asia-Pacific UPS Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC 2018 Asia-Pacific Liquid Chromatograph - Mass Spectrometry New Product Innovation Award SHIMADZU 2018 Asia Pacific Bottled Water Company of the Year SPRITZER 2018 Asia-Pacific Property Development Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award SUNWAY BERHAD 2018 Asia-Pacific Managed UC Services Provider of the Year TATA COMMUNICATIONS 2018 Asia Pacific Smart Utility Communications Platform Company of the Year TRILLIANT HOLDINGS INC 2018 Asia Pacific Customer Contact Optimization Solutions Vendor of the Year VERINT SYSTEMS SOUTHEAST ASIA 2018 Southeast Asia Unified Communications System Integrator of the Year DIMENSION DATA ASIA PACIFIC 2018 Southeast Asia Managed Security Service Provider of the Year TRUSTWAVE, A SINGTEL COMPANY COUNTRY 2018 Australia Customer Contact Outsourcing Service Provider of the Year STELLAR 2018 Cambodia Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year SMART AXIATA CO., LTD 2018 Cambodia Mobile Service Provider of the Year SMART AXIATA CO., LTD 2018 Indonesia Healthcare IT Company of the Year PT. QPRO SUKSES MANDIRI 2018 Indonesia Smart City infrastructure Service Provider of the Year LINTASARTA Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Indonesia - Overall Experience PT TELEKOMUNIKASI SELULAR Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Indonesia -Online Experience PT TELEKOMUNIKASI SELULAR 2018 Japan Managed Security Service Provider of the Year NRI SECURETECHNOLOGIES 2018 North American Artificial Intelligence for Aging Research and Drug Development Technology Innovation Award INSILICO MEDICINE , INC. 2018 Philippines Contact Center System Integrator of the Year DTSI GROUP 2018 Philippines Cloud Infrastructure Service Provider of the Year GLOBE TELECOM 2018 Philippines Data Center Service Provider of the Year GLOBE TELECOM 2018 Philippines Facilities Management Customer Value Leadership Award FPD ASIA PROPERTY SERVICES, INC. 2018 Philippines Property Development Growth Excellence Leadership Award SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. 2018 Singapore Data Center Competitive Strategy Innovation & Leadership Award SINGTEL 2018 Singapore Managed Security Service Provider of the Year TRUSTWAVE, A SINGTEL COMPANY 2018 Singapore Mobile Wallet Platform Growth Excellence Leadership Award MATCHMOVE PAY 2018 Singapore Wholesale Colocation Data Center Service Provider of the Year KEPPEL DATA CENTRES 2018 South Korea Managed Security Service Provider of the Year AHNLAB 2018 Taiwan Data Center Service Provider of the Year CHUNGHWA TELECOM 2018 Taiwan Mobile Service Provider of the Year CHUNGHWA TELECOM 2018 Vietnam Hospital of the Year HOAN MY MEDICAL CORPORATION 2018 China Contact Center Outsourcing Growth Excellence Leadership Award TELEPERFORMANCE CHINA

