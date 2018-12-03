Asia's Top Cosmetics Review Site @cosme Announces "THE BEST COSMETICS AWARDS 2018"

- OPERA's "LIP TINT" Wins Grand Prize -

TOKYO, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- istyle Inc. (TSE First Section, Company Code: 3660), the Tokyo-based operator of @cosme, one of Asia's largest beauty information and review sites, announced "@cosme THE BEST COSMETICS AWARDS 2018" on Dec. 3, 2018.

About @cosme:

@cosme is one of Asia's largest beauty information websites, with a loyal user base of Japanese women. The information and reviews posted on @cosme make it useful for women's daily beauty, earning it widespread support.

About @cosme THE BEST COSMETICS AWARDS:

The awards cover cosmetics and beauty products that have gained the most support from consumers, based on reviews written in 2018 by members of @cosme who have actually used the products. The winners of the awards were selected according to product rankings. The lineup of award-winning products, which reflects the opinions of ordinary consumers, has drawn attention from a wide range of parties concerned ranging from users to officials in the cosmetics and beauty care industries.

The 2018 Grand Prize went to "LIP TINT" from OPERA for the second year in a row and received the most favorable response from users on @cosme. In addition to its affordable price, LIP TINT's three key features of "moisture, long-lasting color and comfortable wear" won high marks as a lip tint. Moreover, limited shades were released one after another, successively stealing the show and gained the attention of consumers through 2018. As evidence of its popularity, the product also won 1st place as "@cosme store Best Hits" which is decided solely on sales at @cosme stores throughout Japan.

istyle Inc. simultaneously announced, "UrCosme (@cosme TAIWAN) THE BEST COSMETICS AWARDS," that reflect Taiwan's beauty trends of 2018 the same day on its group site "UrCosme (@cosme TAIWAN)," which is a beauty information and review site in Taiwan. These awards are based on the rankings of products that have gained the most support from consumers. This year, the UrCosme (@cosme TAIWAN) Grand Prize went to YVES SAINT LAURENT 's " VINYL CREAM LIP STAIN."

SOURCE istyle, Inc.