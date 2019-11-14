Asia's Top Firms Recognized at the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards
Nov 14, 2019, 09:30 ET
SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recognized Asia's leading companies at the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards held at the St. Regis Singapore on 14 November 2019.
Mr. Shivaji Das, Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan said that the award recipients have consistently demonstrated outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development amidst the changing business landscape.
Union Bank of Philippines, Local Power, Smart Selangor, Turnkey Lender, Medeze, Singtel, NTT LTD were amongst the companies honored.
The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends.
The nominated companies were then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.
Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2019 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.
|
Global Awards
|
Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Customer
|
COVANCE INC
|
Global Halal Glove Company of the Year
|
KOSSAN RUBBER INDUSTRIES
|
Global High Performance Liquid Chromatography New
|
SHIMADZU
|
Global Integrated Drug Development in CRO Industry
|
WUXI APPTEC
|
Asia-Pacific Awards
|
Asia-Pacific Medical Computing Solutions Company of the Year
|
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
|
Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Company of the Year
|
AMWAY
|
Asia-Pacific Biotech Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
|
AUM BIOSCIENCES
|
Asia-Pacific Inbound Contact Routing Systems Market
|
AVAYA
|
Asia-Pacific Telecoms Digital Services Platform Growth
|
BB TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD
|
Asia-Pacific Emerging Market Telecom Service Provider of
|
CHUNGHWA TELECOM
|
Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Customer Service
|
COWAY
|
Asia-Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year
|
EDOTCO GROUP SDN BHD
|
Asia-Pacific CRO Customer Service Leadership Award
|
EPS HOLDINGS INC
|
Asia-Pacific AMI Growth Excellence Leadership Award
|
ITRON
|
Asia-Pacific Facilities Management Company of the Year
|
JLL
|
Asia-Pacific Logistics Service Provider of the Year
|
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK
|
Asia-Pacific Road Freight Service Provider of the Year
|
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK
|
Asia-Pacific Inorganic Disinfectants for Healthcare
|
LOCAL POWER CO. LTD.
|
Asia-Pacific SIEM Growth Excellence Leadership Award
|
LOGRHYTHM
|
Asia-Pacific Biotech CRO Company of the Year
|
NOVOTECH (AUSTRALIA) PTY.
|
Asia-Pacific Customer Experience System Integrator of the Year
|
NTT LTD.
|
Asia-Pacific End-to-End UCC Service Provider of the Year
|
NTT LTD.
|
Asia-Pacific Managed Security Service Provider of the Year
|
NTT LTD.
|
Asia-Pacific Cloud Contact Center Service Provider of the Year
|
ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES
|
Asia-Pacific Critical Power Infrastructure Vendor of the Year
|
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC
|
Asia-Pacific Secure IOT Service Provider of the Year
|
SINGTEL
|
Asia-Pacific Mobile Wallet Provider of the Year
|
SINGTEL DASH
|
Asia-Pacific Ultra-low Weight Nitrile Glove Product
|
SMART GLOVE HOLDINGS
|
Asia-Pacific Managed UC Service Provider of the Year
|
TATA COMMUNICATIONS
|
Asia-Pacific Neurodegenerative Disease Management
|
TAURX PHARMACEUTICALS
|
Asia-Pacific Customer Contact Outsourcing Technology
|
TELEPERFORMANCE INDIA
|
Asia-Pacific Customer Contact Enabling Technology
|
TETHERFI
|
Asia-Pacific Customer Contact Outsourcing Customer
|
TRANSCOM WORLDWIDE
|
Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Solutions Growth
|
VERTIV CO.
|
Asia-Pacific Data Center Power Systems Customer Value
|
VERTIV CO.
|
Southeast Asia Awards
|
Emerging Southeast Asia Smart City Governance Agency
|
SMART SELANGOR DELIVERY
|
Southeast Asia Contact Center Applications Market Share
|
AVAYA
|
Southeast Asia Stem Cell Banking Growth Excellence
|
MEDEZE
|
Southeast Asia Unified Communications System Integrator
|
NTT LTD.
|
Southeast Asia Smart Buildings Competitive Strategy
|
QUANTUM AUTOMATION PTE
|
Southeast Asia Managed Security Service Provider
|
TRUSTWAVE, A SINGTEL
|
Country Awards
|
Australia Customer Contact Outsourcing Service Provider
|
STELLAR
|
Indonesia Payment Gateway Company of the Year
|
FASPAY
|
Indonesia Healthcare IT Growth Excellence Leadership Award
|
HOPE BY PT MEDIA TIGA WARNA
|
Indonesia Cloud Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year
|
LINTASARTA
|
Indonesia Emerging Hospital of the Year
|
MAYAPADA HEALTHCARE
|
Indonesia Data Center Services Provider of the Year
|
PT. SIGMA CIPTA CARAKA
|
Indonesia IOT Services Provider of the Year
|
PT TELEKOMUNIKASI
|
Indonesia Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year
|
TELKOMSEL
|
Indonesia Telecom Service Provider of the Year
|
TELKOMSEL
|
Japan IOT Service Provider of the Year
|
NTT COMMUNICATIONS
|
Malaysia Waste Management Company of the Year
|
ALAM FLORA SDN BHD
|
Malaysia Stem Cell Banking Company of the Year
|
CRYOCORD
|
Malaysia Pharmaceutical Company of the Year
|
DUOPHARMA BIOTECH BERHAD
|
Malaysia Halal Pharmaceutical Company of the Year
|
DUOPHARMA BIOTECH BERHAD
|
Malaysia Organic Food Company of the Year
|
ZENXIN AGRI-ORGANIC FOOD
|
Philippines Contact Center System Integrator of the Year
|
NTT LTD.
|
Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry
|
UNION BANK OF THE
|
Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry
|
UNION BANK OF THE
|
Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry
|
UNION BANK OF THE
|
Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry
|
UNION BANK OF THE
|
Excellence in Customer Experience - Banking Industry
|
UNION BANK OF THE
|
Singapore Cloud Infrastructure Competitive Strategy
|
SINGTEL
|
Singapore Data Center Service Provider of the Year
|
ST TELEMEDIA GLOBAL DATA
|
Singapore Managed Security Service Provider of the Year
|
TRUSTWAVE, A SINGTEL
|
Singapore FinTech Industry New Product Innovation Award
|
TURNKEY LENDER PTE LTD
|
South Korea Endpoint Security Vendor of the Year
|
AHNLAB, INC.
|
Taiwan Data Center Service Provider of the Year
|
CHUNGHWA TELECOM
|
Taiwan Mobile Service Provider of the Year
|
CHUNGHWA TELECOM
|
Taiwan Data Center Services Competitive Strategy
|
FAREASTONE
|
Thailand Facilities Management Company of the Year
|
PCS SECURITY AND
|
Thailand Property Development Company of the Year
|
RAIMON LAND
|
Vietnam Data Center Services Provider of the Year
|
FPT TELECOM
|
Vietnam Hospital of the Year
|
HOAN MY MEDICAL
|
Vietnam Mobile Data Service Provider of the Year
|
VIETTEL TELECOM
About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? Contact Us: Start the discussion
Media Contact
Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications – Asia-Pacific
Phone: +65.6890.0926
Email: melissa.tan@frost.com
SOURCE Frost & Sullivan
Share this article