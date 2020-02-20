ASICS North America Shines A Spotlight On Athletes In New Campaign

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ASICS North America unveiled two new commercial spots at the center of their new 2020 North American I MOVE METM brand marketing campaign.

The campaign highlights ASICS' team of athletes, both those who have been with the brand for years and some new faces, in the fully integrated campaign that will roll out over the next few months. The content showcases not only the brand's values and heritage, but also highlights athletes journeys and features the latest innovation in products.

"Launching our new campaign is just the beginning as we look to inspire our core consumers, remind them of our heritage and values, champion our athlete ambassadors and share the quality of our products," says Koichiro Kodama, CEO of ASICS North America. "We are excited to see what the ASICS brand can achieve with our key partners in 2020."

In the lead-in brand video released today, consumers are introduced to a montage of 12 ASICS athletes as they prepare and train for events in their respective sports with a powerful voiceover from Deena Kastor, the U.S. women's marathon record holder.

"I've been with ASICS for over 20 years, and I'm excited to tell the brand's story and share its deep heritage with consumers both new and old," says Deena Kastor, ASICS elite marathoner. "2020 is a big year for the brand, and it's an opportunity for us as athletes to champion the 'Sound Mind in a Sound Body' ethos and inspire that next generation of athletes."

The second brand video champions ASICS strong roster of female runners and brings the consumer on an emotional journey as they are guided through a depiction of the mentality required to succeed through a long season of marathon training.

ASICS athletes featured in the campaign include: distance runners Sara Hall, Emma Bates, Deena Kastor, Lindsay Flanagan, Diane Nukuri, Diego Estrada and Clayton Young, wrestlers Jordan Burroughs and Adeline Gray and track and field athletes Kiara Parker, Kate Hall and Payton Chadwick. Find more on these athletes and others at ASICS.com dedicated athlete page .

As ASICS is an advertiser of NBC's coverage of the 2020 Summer Games, the first two commercials will make their television debut during the U.S. Marathon Trials on February 29, 2020 between 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm ET on NBC.

The ASICS 2020 I MOVE METM brand campaign will continue to roll out across broadcast, digital and social channels. Activations and in-store events with ASICS athletes, ambassadors and partners will continue to drive the brand's message around key global sport and brand moments.

To find out more, please visit https://www.asics.com/us/en-us/training-2020/ or @ASICS on Instagram and @ASICSAmerica on Facebook and Twitter.

Download Video: https://we.tl/t-abFX4obrmk and https://we.tl/t-oB97u0b36H

YouTube: https://youtu.be/xfVv2EhYP0w and https://youtu.be/-IFw5_zCmdA

