ASICS Opens Doors To Innovation Labs At CES 2020

ASICS presents first smart shoe prototype in partnership with no new folk studio Inc. alongside energy-saving technologies and latest sports innovations

CES is "a springboard moment" for ASICS innovation in an exciting year for sport and ASICS, says company COO Yasuhito Hirota

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ASICS takes its science out of the lab and showcases the technology behind their ground-breaking innovations at CES 2020 with the ASICS Energy Research Lab. This booth lifts the curtain on the work done by the world-renown researchers of the ASICS Institute of Sport Science (ISS), bringing their lab into the real world and demonstrating how technology can help us run further, faster and easier.

ASICS PRESENTS FIRST SMART SHOE PROTOTYPE

ASICS opened the booth with the announcement that it will be launching a range of smart shoes in close partnership with Japanese start-up and sensor technology pioneers no new folk studio Inc. (nnf). The unique partnership sees the fusion of nnf's precise, multi-dimensional sensors with ISS's deep knowledge and expertise in human movement, as ASICS continues to enrich sports experiences through digital technologies.

To demonstrate how these smart shoes, data tracking and real-time analysis will help runners, ISS and nnf will be presenting a working prototype at the ASICS Energy Research Lab for CES attendees. This prototype sees nnf's latest ORPHE TRACK sensor embedded in ASICS' EVORIDE™ running shoes, and through tracking a range of inputs – including kick strength and stability among others – gives runners real time feedback and actionable insights that will help make them a better runner.

ASICS intends to launch its first smart shoes in 2020, with more details on launch specifics to follow later this year. Note, the smart shoe showcased is a prototype only and the sensor will not be launching in an EVORIDE™ shoe.

ASICS INTRODUCES LATEST IN ENERGY-SAVING SHOES

On the booth ASICS also revealed its lightest, most affordable energy-saving running shoe to date, the EVORIDE™. The latest addition to the ASICS energy-saving family, the shoe follows the critical acclaimed launces of METARIDE™ and GLIDERIDE™.

The energy-saving shoes are built around ASICS' revolutionary GUIDESOLE™ technology, which is engineered to minimize movement in the lower leg to help runners save energy and run more efficiently. GUIDESOLE™ technology is one of the most important innovations in ASICS' 70 years. It created a completely new category of running shoes for the brand and for the industry.

The EVORIDE™ will be available in stores globally from February 7, 2020.

ASICS' OBSESSION WITH SAVING ENERGY

The ASICS' Energy Research Lab booth at CES has a strong message at its core: energy efficiency is essential for runners who want to perform and stay healthy. For both everyday runners and elite athletes, shoes and digital solutions that help them to run efficiently not only increase their performance and leave them energized for the next challenge, but also protect them from burnout and injury. The ASICS Energy Research Lab allows visitors to experience a series of tests that will give them real time feedback and analysis from ISS scientists. Not only will visitors be able to get hands on with the smart shoe prototype and EVORIDE™ shoe, but they will also be able to try out the latest version of our Running Analyzer app which is available in our flagship retail stores and is constantly updated to give runners meaningful insights into energy expenditure.

TRANSFORMING RUN EVENTS THROUGH INNOVATIVE TECH

Fundamentally ASICS believes that running is all about the experience. To mark its first visit to CES and to introduce its most recent acquisition, Race Roster, the company invited all visitors to an open 5K run, hosted by President & Chief Operating Officer of ASICS Yasuhito Hirota and Race Roster founder Alex Vander Hoeven.

"Coming to CES is a springboard moment for ASICS sports innovation. We always strive for perfection, and that's why we waited until now to have our own booth at CES. I'm really pleased to be showcasing the incredible innovation that is normally hidden away in our ISS labs, especially in a year that is so important for sport, for Japan and – of course – for ASICS as well," said Hirota.

"One of our core strategies at ASICS is to enrich sports experiences through digital technologies, and here at CES 2020 we're so excited to welcome visitors into our Energy Research Lab and share what we've been working on at the Institute of Sport Science," said Kenichi Harano, Executive Officer and Senior General Manager of ISS.

About ASICS

Headquartered in Kobe, Japan, ASICS is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of high-performance athletic footwear, apparel and accessories. Founded in 1949 by Kihachiro Onitsuka, the company name is derived from the Latin saying Anima Sana In Corpore Sano ("A Sound Mind in a Sound Body"), and this maxim continues to guide the activities of the organization as a whole. ASICS has regional operations in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania, as well as South, East, and Southeast Asia, distributing products to over 150 countries and regions worldwide. The company also operates the Onitsuka Tiger classic footwear and HAGLOFS brands.

About ASICS Institute of Sport Science

The ASICS Institute of Sport Science (ISS) embodies the corporate vision to "Create Quality Lives through Intelligent Sport Technology." Maintaining "human-centric science," the Institute focuses on the analysis of natural movements and actions. The ISS conducts a wide variety of research to support our technology, products and services.

About no new folk studio Inc.

With the mission "Sensing feet, Changing everything," no new folks studio Inc. is a Japanese start-up that develops sensing solutions for smart footwear. The sensors embedded in the shoes digitalize gait data that characterizes walking forms of the wearer. In 2018, nnf released "ORPHE TRACK" which is a sensing solution that allows any and all kinds of shoes to become smart footwear. Using the data, AI coaching or recommendations on the type of shoe can be provided, with the aim to enrich people's everyday lives and to transform them into a stage where people can express themselves freely. nnf and the ASICS Institute of Sport Science have been working together since April 2017 to study leg movement and smart shoes.

About Race Roster

At our core, we are event organizers and runners serving event organizers and runners. Race Roster was founded by a group of friends with combined interests in running, technology, and event management. After organizing their own 10K in 2010, it was apparent that the running industry was in dire need of better technology. Since May of 2012, Race Roster has partnered with thousands of event organizers to help them grow, manage and execute on race day.

In November 2019, ASICS acquired Race Roster to scale an already healthy business and establish ASICS as the #1 endurance event platform and partner in the world, as well as accelerate growth and user benefits of its existing OneASICS and Runkeeper programs.

