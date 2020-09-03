Asit J. Choksi, MD, FACP is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asit J. Choksi, MD, FACP, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Leading Oncologist for his outstanding contributions in the field of Medicine and in acknowledgment for his pursuit for excellence with Texienne Oncology Centers and Texienne Physicians Medical Association, PLLC.

At Texienne Oncology Centers and Texienne Physicians Medical Association, Dr. Ckoski and his highly qualified staff are committed to his vision of providing quality patient care to the surrounding communities of Woodlands, Texas. For over 25 years, together they continue to demonstrate integrity and focus on the patient's diagnosis for more personalized treatments. By tending to the emotional needs of cancer patients and their families, Dr. Choksi possesses the innate ability to go above and beyond traditional boundaries for more comprehensive treatment plans with state of the art technology.



An excellent oncologist revered by his peers, Dr. Choksi is well-known for his compassionate, patient-focused cancer treatments. He has attained extensive training and experience and is board-certified in both internal medicine and medical oncology by the American Board of Internal Medicine having scored a 98, the second-highest in the United States in 1987. As the CEO, Founder, and Majority owner of Texienne Oncology Centers & Texienne Physicians Medical Association, Dr. Choksi makes it a priority daily to oversee all operations on the medical side and administration side. He strongly believes that being involved from the smallest detail to the largest detail daily has helped the company function at its highest capacity at all times.



To prepare for his career in Oncology, Dr. Choksi attended King Edward Memorial Hospital and Seth G.S. Medical College in India for his Medical Degree. Soon thereafter, he went on to complete his residency in Internal Medicine at John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County, Chicago followed by his fellowship in Medical Oncology at the same hospital. He also completed an additional fellowship in Medical Oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston where he was an assistant professor up to February 1992 before opening his private practice. Dr. Choksi's father was a hematologist, so he was always interested in hematology which transitioned into oncology. Expert caring alongside his oncological services came naturally to him following in his father's footsteps. Before opening his private practice, Dr. Choksi was an assistant professor at MD Anderson Cancer Center until February 1992.



Remaining abreast of the latest oncological developments, Dr. Choksi is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, a Fellow of the American Academy of Oncology, and a Fellow of the American College of Cancer Specialists. He is also a member of the Southern Medical Association, the Harris County Medical Society, the American Medical Association, the Texas Medical Association, and the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Dr. Choksi's passion is treating patients and getting them better with a mission to enhance the quality of life in cancer patients. The field of oncology is lagging behind other areas of medicine. So he believes as the life span increases in patients, there is a greater need for cancer specialists like himself.



Dr. Choksi would like to dedicate his success to his mentors at MD Anderson, Dr. Emil J. Freireich, and Dr. Waun Ki Hong for their research and dedication to patient care.





