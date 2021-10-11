ASM Global Extends Agreement to Manage BMO Harris Bank Center

The partnership is expected to generate hundreds of jobs, bring millions of dollars in economic activity to the region and keep the Rockford-based professional hockey team, the Rockford IceHogs, in the city until at least 2036.

Under the new 10-year agreement, ASM Global will continue performing day-to-day operations and management responsibilities at the facility. In addition, ASM Global is overseeing the ongoing renovations and upgrades at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Upgrades include infrastructure work, improved audio-visual and digital technology, enhanced guest experience and concession areas, sports betting areas and new seating. Improvements will also include modernizing the building's back-of-house facilities to accommodate concerts, family events and touring shows.

"We are excited to have ASM Global continue as RAVE's operating partner moving forward for both the BMO Harris Bank Center and the Coronado Theater," said RAVE Board Chairman Craig Thomas. "In addition, having the Rockford IceHogs under the ownership and direction of the Chicago Blackhawks is a win-win for everyone, especially the city of Rockford."

The sale of the IceHogs to the Blackhawks was approved this summer by the American Hockey League's (AHL) Board of Governors. ASM-managed stadiums and arenas currently house a total of 27 NBA, NHL, NFL, MLS, and AHL franchises across North America.

"We're excited to take this journey forward with the City of Rockford and ASM Global alongside us. The company's reputation is in a league of its own and we cannot wait to see our partnership play out to the benefit of the community, region and the state of Illinois," said W. Rockwell "Rocky" Wirtz, Chairman of the Chicago Blackhawks.

ASM Global has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the City of Rockford and RAVE, serving as the operator of the facility since 2010. "We are very appreciative of our relationship with RAVE, the City of Rockford and the Chicago Blackhawks. The investments being made into the facility will extend its useful life and enhance the experience for all our users and guests. This could not have happened without the leadership and support of Governor Pritzker, the city of Rockford and especially the Chicago Blackhawks and its Wirtz family ownership," said Doug Thornton, Executive VP at ASM Global.

The BMO Harris Bank Center is Rockford's largest sports arena and entertainment venue. Constructed in 1981, its main tenant, the Rockford IceHogs, has been the AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks for the past 14 years.

