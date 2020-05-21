ASMS 2020 Reboot presentations showcase Intabio's Blaze™ System

NEWARK, Calif., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intabio, Inc., a developer of analytical solutions that provide profound efficiency gains across all stages of biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing, today released details of several upcoming scientific presentations that highlight the power of Intabio's Blaze system. The presentations all are associated with ASMS 2020 Reboot, this year's virtual version of the American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) annual conference.

To kick-off ASMS 2020 Reboot, Erik Gentalen, Intabio's CTO & VP, Intellectual Property, will speak at the Thermo Fisher Scientific vLC-MS.com user meeting, along with co-presenter Dr. John Teare, VP, Biologics Development & Manufacturing at Coagulant Therapeutics. Their presentation, "Rapid MS Characterization of Charge Variants with Blaze System's Integrated iCIEF-MS Assay," is scheduled for May 28, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. – 10:20 a.m. CDT and will feature Blaze charge variant analyses of biotherapeutic candidates, highlighting the value of Blaze analysis for cell line development and early determination of multiple biotherapeutic Critical Quality Attributes (CQAs). Registration for vLC-MS.com is available here.

An ASMS oral presentation by Intabio collaborator Dr. Daniel Donnelly et al., Merck & Co. Analytical Research & Development, is slated for Thursday, June 11 at 1:35 p.m. CDT. The presentation, "Rapid Characterization of Therapeutic Antibody Charge Variants Using Microchip-Based Imaged cIEF Integrated with High Resolution Mass Spectrometry," also will be available as on-demand ASMS 2020 Reboot content until August 31, 2020. In this study, the presence of a rich variety of post-translational modifications identified by Blaze analysis is verified by orthogonal peptide mapping studies.

ASMS 2020 Reboot also will feature a poster presentation by Intabio's Dr. Mariam ElNaggar et al., titled, "Coupling a Microfluidic Chip-Based Imaged cIEF Electrospray Source to Multiple Mass Spectrometry Platforms for Intact Antibody Characterization." Featuring data from Blaze integrations with Bruker compact, SCIEX 5600, and Thermo Fisher Q Exactive Plus high-resolution mass spectrometers, the virtual poster and associated video presentation will be available via the ASMS 2020 Reboot mobile app.

"We are pleased to share the latest Blaze data with the ASMS community and are particularly excited about the Merck study's verification of multiple Blaze CQA identifications," said Lena Wu, Ph.D., Intabio's CEO and co-founder. "With the Blaze system launch imminent, it is gratifying to see the growing number of top tier Biopharma customers sharing their excitement about the game-changing benefits of the Blaze system."

The Blaze system accelerates biotherapeutic development by directly coupling imaged cIEF charge variant analysis with high-resolution MS detection for intact proteins. The system enables identification of post-translational modifications that can undermine the safety and efficacy of biotherapeutic drugs, and does it all in 15 minutes per sample, not days or weeks. With Blaze, scientists can make better, more informed decisions sooner while maintaining high product quality and speed in their development programs.

