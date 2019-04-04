ASNOA Announces Partnership with SocialSurvey

"Social media, reviews and referrals are huge portions of the consumer journey, and we want to help our agents grow in this space with a practical, affordable and results-driven solution," said ASNOA's COO, Nick Petrocelli. "Our agents need to be where the consumer expects them to be, and that is online with a supported and credible digital presence. That's why ASNOA is excited to bring innovative review management to our affiliates through a strong partnership with Social Survey."

"Local insurance agencies deserve the absolute best in customer experience technology and marketing automation," said SocialSurvey CEO, Scott Harris. "Our partnership with ASNOA will empower their affiliates to automate customer feedback, online reviews and social posting while building the personal brand of every single agent in the network. We're thrilled to be partnering with this forward-thinking organization that is so deeply committed to its members."

About ASNOA

The Agent Support Network of America (ASNOA) is one of the largest, leading networks of independent insurance agents that provides more than just carrier access and top-tier commissions. ASNOA is a fully integrated service, support and marketing provider that helps independent agents grow their business.

About SocialSurvey

SocialSurvey empowers businesses to drive employee behavior while improving customer experience, online reputation and revenues. Its unique, player-integrated approach to customer feedback yields powerful CX insights while amplifying online reviews, marketing automation and local search rankings.

