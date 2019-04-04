ASNOA Announces Partnership with SocialSurvey
Apr 04, 2019, 17:49 ET
SAN RAMON, Calif., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Agent Support Network of America (ASNOA) has entered into an enterprise partnership with SocialSurvey to elevate customer experience, reviews and online presence for all ASNOA affiliates. ASNOA's commitment to providing marketing support, business automation, training and cutting-edge technology to independent insurance agents led to identifying SocialSurvey as the ideal reputation management partner.
"Social media, reviews and referrals are huge portions of the consumer journey, and we want to help our agents grow in this space with a practical, affordable and results-driven solution," said ASNOA's COO, Nick Petrocelli. "Our agents need to be where the consumer expects them to be, and that is online with a supported and credible digital presence. That's why ASNOA is excited to bring innovative review management to our affiliates through a strong partnership with SocialSurvey."
"Local insurance agencies deserve the absolute best in customer experience technology and marketing automation," said SocialSurvey CEO, Scott Harris. "Our partnership with ASNOA will empower their affiliates to automate customer feedback, online reviews and social posting while building the personal brand of every single agent in the network. We're thrilled to be partnering with this forward-thinking organization that is so deeply committed to its members."
About ASNOA
The Agent Support Network of America (ASNOA) is one of the largest, leading networks of independent insurance agents that provides more than just carrier access and top-tier commissions. ASNOA is a fully integrated service, support and marketing provider that helps independent agents grow their business.
About SocialSurvey
SocialSurvey empowers businesses to drive employee behavior while improving customer experience, online reputation and revenues. Its unique, player-integrated approach to customer feedback yields powerful CX insights while amplifying online reviews, marketing automation and local search rankings.
Press Contact
Warren Wong
1-888-701-4512
warren@socialsurvey.com
www.socialsurvey.com
SOURCE SocialSurvey
