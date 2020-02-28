ASONAHORES to celebrate tourist holiday DATE 2020 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana

ASONAHORES Executive Vice President, Andrés Marranzini Grullón, explained that DATE has contributed to the growth of the tourist industry, brokering efforts between the Ministry of Tourism and the Offices of Tourism Promotion for international projection and promotion of the Dominican Republic to generate business agreements and increase the number of tourists who come to visit us.

Sheyly Viuque, Marketing Director for ASONAHORES, noted that the DATE 2020 program will be offering a robust schedule of workshops of special relevance to the industry, such as: "Friendly Communications for Happy Clients," given by Thais Antoniolli, President for Latin America of PR Newswire, a Cision company, "Is Sustainable Tourism possible?" by Jake Kheel, President of Ecored and Vice President of Fundación Grupo Puntacana, "Global trends in adventure tourism and ecotourism," by Gabriella Stowell, Regional Director of ATTA for Latin America and the Caribbean, "Central America and the Dominican Republic, a talk on Innovation+Tourism," by representatives of Google and Trip Advisor, coordinated by the Federación de Cámaras de Turismo de Centroamérica (Fedecatur – Federation of Central American Chambers of Tourism) and the Central America Tourism Agency (CATA).

Along the same lines, the Caribbean Adventure Travel Show (C.A.T.S.) will be presented at DATE, an event organized by Target Consultores de Mercadeo ('Target Marketing Consultants'), with the aim of attracting some 35 contractors specializing in adventure tourism. It is the first show of its kind to be held in the Dominican Republic, highlighting ASONAHORES' support for the industry's various segments, as well as the great diversity of Dominican tourist offerings.

Business roundtables, press conferences and training workshops for participants will commence on April 1st, culminating that evening with a theme party at the newly opened Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana, the first hotel in the Macao area, distinguished by one of the finest beaches in the country's Eastern region.

The program also includes the conferring of the "DATE Awards," especially given to companies in the sector that have distinguished themselves through their contribution to the local tourist industry, as well as an exhibit of the local crafts of the Dominican Republic.

For further information on registration and the various alternatives for participation, please go to: www.asonahores.com

About ASONAHORES

The Asociación de Hoteles y Turismo de la República Dominicana (ASONAHORES – 'Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic') is a non-profit institution that brings together all actors in the country's tourist industry. It engages in outreach activities for public and private agencies to help drive the development of tourism as one of the economy's fundamental industries.

